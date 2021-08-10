Live Maine Lobster Bake
The Charlotte County Historical Center Society's 20th Annual Authentic Live Maine Lobster Bake will be held Sept. 25 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Purchase a $15 wristband and enjoy the open bar from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Dinners are: twin lobsters (each 1¼ pounds) for $85; steak and lobster for $75; One Maine lobster for $60; Steamer pot, sirloin steak, chicken breast or stuffed zucchini for $50. Meals include New England Clam Chowder, steamed clams and mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, hard-boiled egg, coleslaw, warm rolls, hot drawn butter, and strawberry shortcake.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or kaheldman@alz.org.
Wiffleball tournament
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department has planned a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament set for 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. The team fee is $75 and teams are guaranteed at least two games and the opportunity to enjoy a post-tournament team social. Participants must be 16 or older. Teams must have at least four players and no more than seven. Pick up a registration packet at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Call 941-429-7275 or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Port Charlotte Boulevard lane closures
Intermittent lane closures will occur on Port Charlotte Boulevard, between the U.S. 41 south Access Road and Edgewater Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting through Dec. 31. These closures are required to construct a concrete pathway along the west side of the roadway. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic or temporary delays and should allow extra time. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Tropical Avenue will perform Top 40 dance, Latin and island music, Motown, classic rock and standards. Admission and parking are free. Bring your chairs or blankets. Other seating which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will open at 6 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and there will be other food vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted. For more information or to download a vendor packet, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert
'History Comes Alive'
Charlotte County Libraries and History is celebrating Charlotte County’s centennial with a “History Comes Alive” program, showcasing the county’s past through vignettes performed by local community members. The 3- to 5-minute vignettes will be based on historical Charlotte County events and oral written histories. Performances will be filmed in advance for viewing on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/CharlotteCountyCommunityServices, on Aug. 28. Performances may possibly be performed live on that date. Interested performers should call Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192.
Tringali Park sidewalk repair
Sidewalk and concrete repairs at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be taking place until Aug. 13. The affected area is located around the playground, tennis courts and walking path. The outdoor amenities will remain open but, park users are encouraged to use caution around the area.
Calendar contest
The theme of Charlotte County's 2022 county calendar will be "One Charlotte, One Water." The public is invited to submit photos that feature water in Charlotte County: waterways, harbor, ponds, drinking water — anything water. Fifteen photos will be featured in the 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar. The deadline is Aug. 13.
It’s free and easy to enter. Simply email your photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line One Charlotte, One Water and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Photos must be horizontal and 11 inches by 8.5 inches. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in November at county facilities to be announced.
For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mother & Son Night
Grab your ’80s outfits and get ready to make memories at the annual North Port Parks & Recreation Department’s Mother & Son night, set for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians and mother-figures will have a gnarly time with their kids from kindergarten through sixth grade playing kickball, dodgeball and old-school relay races. The fee is $20 per couple, $10 per each additional person. Pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Pre-register at 941-429-PARK(7275) or bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.
Agricultural board seeks volunteer
The Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for one voluntary member who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Charlotte Idol
The Charlotte Idol singing competition Audition Night will be virtual and live-streamed at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 on Facebook and YouTube. Singers who qualify will have the opportunity to compete on Finals Night for a chance to win cash prizes. Singers can register for $20 by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. There are only 40 audition spots available. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Darcy Woods at Darcy.Woods@CChomelesscoalition.org or by calling 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety.
There are many jobs where we can use help:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Burnt Store Village Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Manchester Waterway Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.