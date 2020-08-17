Portion of Gaines Park temporarily to close
The William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park tennis court, restroom and covered parking will be closed Wednesday to Friday for sealing and stripping the parking lot. The parking lot will reopen on Aug. 22. William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park is located at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For information, contact Travis Perdue at 941-764-4130.
Help with CARES applicationIn an effort to help residents of Charlotte County who have lost wages or employment directly due to COVID-19, Charlotte County Human Services recently partnered with Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity to process applications for CARES funding. Those needing financial assistance with mortgage, rent and/or utility bills, can call 941-639-3162 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment with Kim or Megan.
COVID-19 testing for Charlotte residentsThe Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County in collaboration with Charlotte County Emergency Management will provide free COVID-19 testing at the South County Park starting Wednesday in addition to the twice-weekly testing at the Charlotte Sports Park.
Drive-thru testing will be available at the following locations:
Charlotte County Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Residents can secure an appointment for testing by registering at: coadfl.org
Appointments are not required, but recommended. Individuals must be 18 years and older. No same-day appointments will be made. No “walk-ins” accepted. Additionally, anti-body testing will not be available. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process. Results may take seven-10 days.
South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday. Residents can secure an appointment for testing by registering at: coadfl.org.
Appointments are required. Individuals must be 18 years and older. No same-day appointments will be made. Walk-ups accepted. Additionally, anti-body testing will not be available. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Results may take 7-10 days.
Other testing locations in Charlotte County:
Publix, 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. No appointment needed. Must be 18 years and older.
CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is offering drive through COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Register at CVS.com.
Homebound testing:
Amedisys: If you are not able to leave your house due to certain medical reasons, you may be eligible for home services. To find out if you qualify, call 941-391-1316.
Pediatric COVID-19 testing: Most Charlotte County pediatricians do testing for current patients with symptoms/exposure.
Robert Taylor Community Center Walk-In Clinic, 1845 34th St, Sarasota: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. All ages. No appointment needed. More info at: floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites. Closed Tuesday and Nov. 3 for voting.
Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. No appointment needed. All ages. Drive-thru site. More info at: floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.