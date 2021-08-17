Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
South County Regional Park closure
The South County Regional Park recreation center and pool, located at 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, will be closed for annual maintenance through Aug. 22. The recreation center and pool will reopen with regular operating hours on Aug. 23.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or kaheldman@alz.org.
DeSoto Chamber office moves
The DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce office will be moving from 16 S. Volusia Ave., in Arcadia, to 222 E. Oak St., in Mosaic's DeSoto office. Starting Sept. 14, the chamber will be utilizing the first floor and will use Mosaic’s community room for its meetings and events. The move will take about two full weeks to complete and during that time the office will be closed. For more information, contact Debbie Wertz at chamber@desotochamberfl.com.
Rec center closure
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center in Englewood will be closed for maintenance from Aug. 23-29. For information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Live Maine Lobster Bake
The Charlotte County Historical Center Society's 20th Annual Authentic Live Maine Lobster Bake will be held Sept. 25 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Purchase a $15 wristband and enjoy the open bar from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Dinners are: twin lobsters (each 1¼ pounds) for $85; steak and lobster for $75; One Maine lobster for $60; Steamer pot, sirloin steak, chicken breast or stuffed zucchini for $50. Meals include New England Clam Chowder, steamed clams and mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, hard-boiled egg, coleslaw, warm rolls, hot drawn butter, and strawberry shortcake.
Tickets must be purchased before Sept. 17 and are available by calling 941-769-1270 or at charlottecountylobsterbake.com. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Historical programs.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Fertilizer ban
Southwest Florida officials remind the public that fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be used on residential or commercial turf or landscape plants between June 1 and Sept. 30. During the summer rainy season, unnecessary fertilizing and improper fertilizer application can result in runoff that sends nutrients into waterways where they feed harmful aquatic algae. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/fertilizertips.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
Agricultural board seeks volunteer
The Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for one voluntary member who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
