Charlotte Community Development Office closed
The Charlotte County Community Development office will be closed to the public until Monday, Aug. 9. Employees will be working remotely and conducting business as usual, but the lobby will be closed to the public. During this period of time, all permits that need to be submitted will only be processed electronically. Licensed contractors will be required to set up an online Citizen Access Portal account to submit permits.
NARFE July Meeting
NARFE Peace River Chapter 2194 will hold a summer social luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. There also will be a discussion of programs for the upcoming year and a board meeting will follow. For more information call 571-259-4280.
Tringali Park sidewalk repair
Sidewalk and concrete repairs at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be taking place until Aug. 13. The affected area is located around the playground, tennis courts and walking path. The outdoor amenities will remain open but, park users are encouraged to use caution around the area.
Grandparent’s Day Social
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will celebrate Grandparent’s Day with an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures are invited to bring children age 4 and up to participate in memorable crafts and goofy games, followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culvers. Fee is $3 per person. Preregister at http://bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay, at the Morgan or Mullen Community Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for assistance.
Charlotte Idol
The Charlotte Idol singing competition Audition Night will be virtual and live-streamed at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 on Facebook and YouTube. Singers who qualify will have the opportunity to compete on Finals Night for a chance to win cash prizes. Singers can register for $20 by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. There are only 40 audition spots available. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Darcy Woods at Darcy.Woods@CChomelesscoalition.org or by calling 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Live Maine Lobster Bake
The Charlotte County Historical Center Society's 20th Annual Authentic Live Maine Lobster Bake will be held Sept. 25 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Purchase a $15 wristband and enjoy the open bar from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Dinners are: twin lobsters (each 1¼ pounds) for $85; steak and lobster for $75; One Maine lobster for $60; Steamer pot, sirloin steak, chicken breast or stuffed zucchini for $50. Meals include New England Clam Chowder, steamed clams and mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, hard-boiled egg, coleslaw, warm rolls, hot drawn butter, and strawberry shortcake.
Tickets must be purchased before Sept. 17 and are available by calling 941-769-1270 or at charlottecountylobsterbake.com. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Historical programs.
Dive-In Movie at Aquatic Center
Find your float and watch a movie Aug. 21 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Attendees can enjoy a family friendly film and make some memories while taking a dip in the heated competition pool. Popcorn, nachos and more will be available from concessions. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting after sunset. The fee is $10 per participant and advanced registration is required at http://bit.ly/NPACDiveInMovie or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center, or at the Morgan Family Community Center. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information regarding the Dive-In Movie or other city events, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or kaheldman@alz.org.
Port Charlotte Boulevard lane closures
Intermittent lane closures will occur on Port Charlotte Boulevard, between the U.S. 41 south Access Road and Edgewater Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting through Dec. 31. These closures are required to construct a concrete pathway along the west side of the roadway. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic or temporary delays and should allow extra time. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is searching for two volunteers who must be permanent residents of Charlotte County who are interested in preserving the history of Charlotte County. The position calls for these members to serve from different Charlotte County historical organizations. The terms are three years and will be staggered. For more information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Police volunteers
The Punta Gorda Police Department's Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program is looking for volunteers. The police department has an active and diverse volunteer program including vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services and more. Members of the community interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the Volunteer Staff Coordinator at 941-575-5536.
