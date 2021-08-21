CHS class reunions
Charlotte High School classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961, are planning a Class Reunion for Oct. 8-10. There will be several functions to allow the classmates to get together. Weekend tickets are $60 each. For more info, contact Sherra by email at sherra0812@yahoo.com.
Punta Gorda senior softball
Batting practice and signups for the fall season of the 55 and older Senior Morning Softball League will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 23, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 2 at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. The fall season will run from Sept. 9-Dec. 20 with games being played at 9 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The cost is $35. For questions, call Tim Seagraves at 941-276-7048, Ken Allen at 941-613-9286 or Gary Feige at 717-808-4572.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15 p.m. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Card parties resume
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, will resume its monthly card parties Sept. 1. Card parties are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
'History Comes Alive'
Charlotte County Libraries and History is celebrating Charlotte County’s centennial with a “History Comes Alive” program, showcasing the county’s past through vignettes performed by local community members. The 3- to 5-minute vignettes will be based on historical Charlotte County events and oral written histories. Performances will be filmed in advance for viewing on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/CharlotteCountyCommunityServices, on Aug. 28. Performances may possibly be performed live on that date. Interested performers should call Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192.
Rec center closure
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center in Englewood will be closed for maintenance from Aug. 23-29. For information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Grandparent’s Day Social
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will celebrate Grandparent’s Day with an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures are invited to bring children age 4 and up to participate in memorable crafts and goofy games, followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culvers. Fee is $3 per person. Preregister at http://bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay, at the Morgan or Mullen Community Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for assistance.
Live Maine Lobster Bake
The Charlotte County Historical Center Society's 20th Annual Authentic Live Maine Lobster Bake will be held Sept. 25 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Purchase a $15 wristband and enjoy the open bar from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Dinners are: twin lobsters (each 1¼ pounds) for $85; steak and lobster for $75; One Maine lobster for $60; Steamer pot, sirloin steak, chicken breast or stuffed zucchini for $50. Meals include New England Clam Chowder, steamed clams and mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, hard-boiled egg, coleslaw, warm rolls, hot drawn butter, and strawberry shortcake.
Tickets must be purchased before Sept. 17 and are available by calling 941-769-1270 or at charlottecountylobsterbake.com. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Historical programs.
Tour de North Port
The 11th Annual Tour de North Port is set for Oct. 24 starting from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. Group starts begin at 8 a.m. It’s an organized on-road scenic bicycle ride covering 15, 35, or 65 miles. Registration ($50 online by Oct. 22, $55 day of) includes breakfast, a catered lunch, desserts, fully-stocked rest stops, mobile SAG, T-shirt and goody bag. It’s sponsored by People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group since 1997, as a fundraiser event. See www.peoplefortrees.com for more information. Early pickup for registration packet and T-shirt and check-in will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23 during the Taste of North Port Food and Fest at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Interested in volunteering or being a sponsor? Contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Floating pumpkin patch
Families are invited to pick a floating pumpkin at the Pumpkin Plunge from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Select a pumpkin to take home. The fee is $10 per child, which includes the cost for the pumpkin and complimentary admission for up to two supervising adults. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be crafts and games on the pool deck. Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or at the North Port Aquatic Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/PumpkinPlunge.
Mote's reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
North Port Newcomer Day
Residents are invited to North Port’s annual Newcomer Day, set for 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This expo is hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce. Find information from 40 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses and is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Tropical Avenue will perform Top 40 dance, Latin and island music, Motown, classic rock and standards. Admission and parking are free. Bring your chairs or blankets. Other seating which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will open at 6 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and there will be other food vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted. For more information or to download a vendor packet, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Wiffleball tournament
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department has planned a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament set for 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. The team fee is $75 and teams are guaranteed at least two games and the opportunity to enjoy a post-tournament team social. Participants must be 16 or older. Teams must have at least four players and no more than seven. Pick up a registration packet at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
