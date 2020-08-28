Blood drive
The Big Red Bus will be conducting a blood drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St. Donors will receive a free FandangoNOW voucher and a card for a free Chick-fil-a chicken sandwich or eight nuggets. Donors also will receive a wellness check and a COVID-19 antibody test. To sign up, go to www.oneblood.org/donate-now. The sponsor code is 36192. For more info, call 1-888-9-DONATE.
Professor to speak on bias and policing
The Punta Gorda Police Department has partnered with the NAACP to bring the training course "The Cost of Bias and its Impact on Policing/Community" to our officers. This training will be conducted by Dr. David Thomas, a professor at Florida Gulf Coast University and renowned author of "The State of American Policing: Ethics, Implicit Bias, and Credibility."
Thomas will be conducting a community presentation and discussion prior to the officer training in order to answer questions community members have regarding why officers use force, officer and agency accountability, biased policing, internal affairs complaints, and police/minority relations and how these issues relate to the Punta Gorda Police Department and our community.
The community presentation and discussion will be held at from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Due to social distancing requirements, seating will be limited. The event will be open only to Charlotte County residents, and advanced tickets are required for admission. Tickets will be available at no cost at www.eventbrite.com and will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for one of the sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Free guided walk at Tippecanoe II
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Sept. 10 or Sept. 24 on a free guided walk through Tippecanoe II Mitigation Park in Port Charlotte. This 150-acre preserve is home to several families of the threatened Florida scrub jay. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Free guided walk at Amberjack
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join Mike Weisensee at 8 a.m. Sept. 16 on a free guided bird walk through the scrub and pine flatwoods of 217-acre Amberjack Environmental Park in Rotonda. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Edgewater Park Small Dog Park closed
The Edgewater Park small dog park at 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor will be closed through Sept. 28 for sod replacement. Dog owners are encouraged to share the large dog area and be considerate of one another. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Help with CARES application
In an effort to help residents of Charlotte County who have lost wages or employment directly due to COVID-19, Charlotte County Human Services recently partnered with Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity to process applications for CARES funding. Those needing financial assistance with mortgage, rent and/or utility bills, can call 941-639-3162 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment with Kim or Megan.
Face mask distribution at Charlotte pools
Charlotte County Community Services will begin distributing free cloth face masks at all county-operated aquatic facilities on a first-come, first-served basis during current operating hours. Aquatic facilities distributing face masks are located at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood, Port Charlotte Beach Park in Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Learn something new
Charlotte County Community Services Libraries & History Division presents the Virtual "How-to Festival." Every Monday through Friday in August, a brand-new video will air on Charlotte County Libraries & History Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CCLibraries.
Postings are designed for viewers to learn how to do something unique or acquire a brand-new skill from talented Charlotte County community members. Topics will cover a variety of areas: air conditioner upkeep, public speaking, line dancing, auto basics, hurricane boat prep, knot tying, proper pruning, water safety, book repair, stranger danger safety, rabbit rescue, internet safety, singing and poetry, saltwater pool upkeep, guitar tuning, and more. A schedule may be accessed on the Charlotte County Libraries & History website under the "How-To Festival" link. It will be a life-long learning cornucopia of opportunities in just one short month. For information, contact Bill MacDonald or Tracy Herman at 941-613-3176 or MidCountyLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
