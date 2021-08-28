9/11 remembrance ceremony
Charlotte County will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte. The ceremony will include a bagpiper from the Guns and Hoses Pipes and Drums, a joint honor guard from Charlotte County Fire & EMS, Englewood Area Fire Control District, Punta Gorda Police Department, Punta Gorda Fire Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. A flag will be displayed between ladder trucks at the entrance to the park. County Commission Chairman Bill Truex, Sheriff Bill Prummell and Charlotte County Public Safety Director Jason Fair will deliver remarks and a Last Call will be tolled on the Fire & EMS bell. For information, contact Communications Manager Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-661-6415.
Military museum holds 9/11 eventsThe Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda, will host an all-day commemorative event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 11 to pay special tribute to all first responders for their service. Highlights of the 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony will include first-hand testimonial from those who were there, and comments from the leadership of our local police, fire and sheriff departments.
Events that will be free to everyone:
• 9/11 Remembrance Exhibit will be available for viewing from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. that day.
• 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will take place in the Gulf Theater from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Events that require admission:
• Documentary film shown at 1 p.m. in the Gulf Theater titled “102 Minutes that Changed America.”
• Academy Library will feature 9/11 newspapers from 2001, available for viewing from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Admission is $12, $10 for veterans and active duty, first responders and youth ages 5-13. Annual members cost is $5. No fee for children under 5, sustaining members and first responders.
For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritage museum.org or call 941-575-9002.
CHS class reunionsCharlotte High School classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961, are planning a Class Reunion for Oct. 8-10. There will be several functions to allow the classmates to get together. Weekend tickets are $60 each. For more info, contact Sherra by email at sherra0812@yahoo.com.
NARFE meeting
NARFE Peace River Chapter 2194 will hold the first regular meeting of the 2021-22 season at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. This meeting is likely the last Thursday meeting before a return to the normal Tuesday schedule assuming conditions don’t again change schedules at the Elks. Please note that the presentation this month has changed. The speaker this month is Jane Roessler from AAA Travel who will provide guidance on travelling in the age of COVID and the Punta Gorda Mural Society will present at a future meeting. NARFE meetings are open to all federal employees, retirees and their spouses. For more information call Andy 571-259-4280.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Lisa Kiddon at 727-270-9917 or likiddon@alz.org.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert “A Time of Wonder”at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert “America The Beautiful,” will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, “Viva Italia!” will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, “Enchanting Music at Twilight,” performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
Punta Gorda senior softball
Batting practice and signups for the fall season of the 55 and older Senior Morning Softball League will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 2 at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. The fall season will run from Sept. 9-Dec. 20 with games being played at 9 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The cost is $35. For questions, call Tim Seagraves at 941-276-7048, Ken Allen at 941-613-9286 or Gary Feige at 717-808-4572.
DeSoto Chamber office moves
The DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce office will be moving from 16 S. Volusia Ave., in Arcadia, to 222 E. Oak St., in Mosaic’s DeSoto office. Starting Sept. 14, the chamber will be utilizing the first floor and will use Mosaic’s community room for its meetings and events. The move will take about two full weeks to complete and during that time the office will be closed. For more information, contact Debbie Wertz at chamber@desotochamberfl.com.
