Code Enforcement Special Magistrate hearing
The Charlotte County Code Enforcement Special Magistrate hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4, has been canceled. Information on new hearing dates will be mailed to affected parties. For information, call 941-743-1201.
Construction Industry Licensing Board Meeting canceled
The Charlotte County Construction Industry Licensing Board meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5, has been cancelled. The meeting has been rescheduled for Sept. 2.
Charlotte Community Development Office closed
The Charlotte County Community Development office will be closed to the public until Monday, Aug. 9. Employees will be working remotely and conducting business as usual, but the lobby will be closed to the public. During this period of time, all permits that need to be submitted will only be processed electronically. Licensed contractors will be required to set up an online Citizen Access Portal account to submit permits.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your involvement helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested, attend a one-hour virtual informational session via Zoom from noon-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information on these sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Murdock Circle Tax Collector’s Office closed
The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s motor services office, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, will be closed until further notice.
Transactions may continue to be processed online, by mail or by utilizing the drop box at each of our locations. Online services and additional office location information may be found online at taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Our kiosk in the Quesada Commons Publix Super Market, 19451 Cochran Blvd., is available to renew vehicle registrations and walk out with the printed registration and decal in hand. The kiosk is available during regular store hours.
NARFE July Meeting
NARFE Peace River Chapter 2194 will hold a summer social luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. There also will be a discussion of programs for the upcoming year and a board meeting will follow. For more information call 571-259-4280.
Tringali Park sidewalk repair
Sidewalk and concrete repairs at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be taking place until Aug. 13. The affected area is located around the playground, tennis courts and walking path. The outdoor amenities will remain open but, park users are encouraged to use caution around the area.
Charlotte Idol
The Charlotte Idol singing competition Audition Night will be virtual and live-streamed at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 on Facebook and YouTube. Singers who qualify will have the opportunity to compete on Finals Night for a chance to win cash prizes. Singers can register for $20 by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. There are only 40 audition spots available. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Darcy Woods at Darcy.Woods@CChomelesscoalition.org or by calling 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Back-to-school festivities
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Back-to-School festivities. The event will include a food pantry, school supplies and goody bags. DOH-Charlotte will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. Pre-Registration for the September Child Passenger Event will also be taken at this event. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 14 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Please reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273.
'History Comes Alive'
Charlotte County Libraries and History is celebrating Charlotte County’s centennial with a “History Comes Alive” program, showcasing the county’s past through vignettes performed by local community members. The 3- to 5-minute vignettes will be based on historical Charlotte County events and oral written histories. Performances will be filmed in advance for viewing on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/CharlotteCountyCommunityServices, on Aug. 28. Performances may possibly be performed live on that date. Interested performers should call Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192.
Live Maine Lobster Bake
The Charlotte County Historical Center Society's 20th Annual Authentic Live Maine Lobster Bake will be held Sept. 25 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Purchase a $15 wristband and enjoy the open bar from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Dinners are: twin lobsters (each 1¼ pounds) for $85; steak and lobster for $75; One Maine lobster for $60; Steamer pot, sirloin steak, chicken breast or stuffed zucchini for $50. Meals include New England Clam Chowder, steamed clams and mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, hard-boiled egg, coleslaw, warm rolls, hot drawn butter, and strawberry shortcake.
Tickets must be purchased before Sept. 17 and are available by calling 941-769-1270 or at charlottecountylobsterbake.com. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Historical programs.
Police interns sought
The Punta Gorda Police Department is currently accepting internship applications for the fall semester of 2021 and spring semester 2022. The internship program is open to college students and high school seniors interested in gaining educational experience in law enforcement, criminal justice and small government administration. Spots fill up quickly. To apply for any of these positions or for more information please visit www.pgdjobs.com, call 941-575-5571 or employeedevelopment@pgorda.us for more information.
Fertilizer ban
Southwest Florida officials remind the public that fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be used on residential or commercial turf or landscape plants between June 1 and Sept. 30. During the summer rainy season, unnecessary fertilizing and improper fertilizer application can result in runoff that sends nutrients into waterways where they feed harmful aquatic algae. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/fertilizertips.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or kaheldman@alz.org.
