Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your involvement helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested, attend a one-hour virtual informational session via Zoom from noon-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information on these sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Calendar contest
The theme of Charlotte County's 2022 county calendar will be "One Charlotte, One Water." The public is invited to submit photos that feature water in Charlotte County: waterways, harbor, ponds, drinking water — anything water. Fifteen photos will be featured in the 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar. The deadline is Aug. 13.
It’s free and easy to enter. Simply email your photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line One Charlotte, One Water and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Photos must be horizontal and 11 inches by 8.5 inches. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in November at county facilities to be announced.
For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Idol
The Charlotte Idol singing competition Audition Night will be virtual and live-streamed at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 on Facebook and YouTube. Singers who qualify will have the opportunity to compete on Finals Night for a chance to win cash prizes. Singers can register for $20 by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. There are only 40 audition spots available. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Darcy Woods at Darcy.Woods@CChomelesscoalition.org or by calling 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Back-to-school festivities
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Back-to-School festivities. The event will include a food pantry, school supplies and goody bags. DOH-Charlotte will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. Pre-Registration for the September Child Passenger Event will also be taken at this event. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 14 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Please reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273.
Conway Boulevard closed
Conway Boulevard from U.S. 41 to South Tamiami Trail (Access Road) in Port Charlotte will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
'History Comes Alive'
Charlotte County Libraries and History is celebrating Charlotte County’s centennial with a “History Comes Alive” program, showcasing the county’s past through vignettes performed by local community members. The 3- to 5-minute vignettes will be based on historical Charlotte County events and oral written histories. Performances will be filmed in advance for viewing on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/CharlotteCountyCommunityServices, on Aug. 28. Performances may possibly be performed live on that date. Interested performers should call Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192.
Live Maine Lobster Bake
The Charlotte County Historical Center Society's 20th Annual Authentic Live Maine Lobster Bake will be held Sept. 25 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Purchase a $15 wristband and enjoy the open bar from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Dinners are: twin lobsters (each 1¼ pounds) for $85; steak and lobster for $75; One Maine lobster for $60; Steamer pot, sirloin steak, chicken breast or stuffed zucchini for $50. Meals include New England Clam Chowder, steamed clams and mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, hard-boiled egg, coleslaw, warm rolls, hot drawn butter, and strawberry shortcake.
Tickets must be purchased before Sept. 17 and are available by calling 941-769-1270 or at charlottecountylobsterbake.com. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Historical programs.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or kaheldman@alz.org.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety.
There are many jobs where we can use help:
• Instructors (we train you);
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
