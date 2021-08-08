Fall basketball league
North Port Parks & Recreation Adult Basketball League is registering players 16 years and older for an eight-week fall basketball league. Games are 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Morgan Family Community Center starting Aug. 16. Teams will be divided into division of 40-years-and-older and 39-and-under. Download a team registration packet and find league rules at www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues. Team fee is $315. Call North Port Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK(7275) to register.
Community Development reopens
The E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building will reopen to the public at 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9. Wait times may be longer than normal as staff will be limited. Lunch time is busier so please plan accordingly. Customers are encouraged to use the Citizen Access Portal to submit permits to save time and money and to limit the volume of customer traffic. For more information, call 941-743-1201.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your involvement helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested, attend a one-hour virtual informational session via Zoom from noon-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information on these sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Grandparent’s Day Social
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will celebrate Grandparent’s Day with an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures are invited to bring children age 4 and up to participate in memorable crafts and goofy games, followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culvers. Fee is $3 per person. Preregister at http://bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay, at the Morgan or Mullen Community Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for assistance.
Conway Boulevard closed
Conway Boulevard from U.S. 41 to South Tamiami Trail (Access Road) in Port Charlotte will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Tropical Avenue will perform Top 40 dance, Latin and island music, Motown, classic rock and standards. Admission and parking are free. Bring your chairs or blankets. Other seating which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will open at 6 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and there will be other food vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted. For more information or to download a vendor packet, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Calendar contest
The theme of Charlotte County's 2022 county calendar will be "One Charlotte, One Water." The public is invited to submit photos that feature water in Charlotte County: waterways, harbor, ponds, drinking water — anything water. Fifteen photos will be featured in the 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar. The deadline is Aug. 13.
It’s free and easy to enter. Simply email your photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line One Charlotte, One Water and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Photos must be horizontal and 11 inches by 8.5 inches. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in November at county facilities to be announced.
For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Wiffleball tournament
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department has planned a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament set for 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. The team fee is $75 and teams are guaranteed at least two games and the opportunity to enjoy a post-tournament team social. Participants must be 16 or older. Teams must have at least four players and no more than seven. Pick up a registration packet at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Back-to-school festivities
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Back-to-School festivities. The event will include a food pantry, school supplies and goody bags. DOH-Charlotte will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. Pre-Registration for the September Child Passenger Event will also be taken at this event. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 14 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Please reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273.
'History Comes Alive'
Charlotte County Libraries and History is celebrating Charlotte County’s centennial with a “History Comes Alive” program, showcasing the county’s past through vignettes performed by local community members. The 3- to 5-minute vignettes will be based on historical Charlotte County events and oral written histories. Performances will be filmed in advance for viewing on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/CharlotteCountyCommunityServices, on Aug. 28. Performances may possibly be performed live on that date. Interested performers should call Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192.
Tringali Park sidewalk repair
Sidewalk and concrete repairs at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be taking place until Aug. 13. The affected area is located around the playground, tennis courts and walking path. The outdoor amenities will remain open but, park users are encouraged to use caution around the area.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or kaheldman@alz.org.
Port Charlotte Boulevard lane closures
Intermittent lane closures will occur on Port Charlotte Boulevard, between the U.S. 41 south Access Road and Edgewater Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting through Dec. 31. These closures are required to construct a concrete pathway along the west side of the roadway. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic or temporary delays and should allow extra time. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
