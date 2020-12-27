Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road in Port Charlotte will be closed until Feb. 26, 2021. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Food drive
Burnt Store Isles Boat Club and Homeowners Association are sponsoring a food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 11 at the corner of Monaco and Tripoli in Punta Gorda. Non-perishables and personal cleaning supplies will be accepted. For more info, call Donna at 651-260-2538.
Westwind Drive closed
Westwind Drive at Cape Haze Drive will be closed through Jan. 11. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Centennial Fishing Derby Jan. 1-31
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the Centennial Fishing Derby Jan 1-31. This is a free “catch, photo and release” derby open to all ages. Fish any legal Charlotte County waters in this multi-species fresh and saltwater tournament. Qualifying fish are not required to be brought to a weigh station, but photo entries must have the official centennial derby measuring stick in them. Pick up your official centennial derby measuring stick at any Charlotte County recreation center or library. Prizes are awarded based on division and species. For the official rules, visit www.charlottecounty100.com/fishing-derby. For information, contact David Plautz at 941-833-3579 or David.Plautz@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Area COVID-19 testing sites
• Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte
Hours: By appointment Monday-Friday
Details: Appointment is required at www.coadfl.org.
Ages: 5 years and older
• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda; 24200 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte; 1760 S. McCall Road, Englewood
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.
• Walgreens, 22449 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte.
Details: Appointment required. Ages 3 and older. 941-625-4346.
• Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Ages: All.
Details: No registration required.
• Drive-thru testing site: 100 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.
Hours:9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Ages: 5 and older.
Details: No registration required.
• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Mondays.
Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.
• CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers
Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Sunday (last car to be admitted into the gate is 3 p.m. or when testing capacity reaches its limit). Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Details: All ages. Government ID required. More info: leegov.com/covid-19/testing
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run through Thursday, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Freedom Run 5K to benefit park
Registrations are now being accepted for the Freedom Run 5K to benefit the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Foundation. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte. The Freedom Run 5K is a family- and dog-friendly event to raise money for the construction of park amenities, including an ADA-accessible kayak launch. The event is being organized by the veterans organization Paddle For Heroes. The event will follow Centers for Disease Control safety guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be available and runners are instructed to maintain safe distances from each other
Registration is $30. A veteran discount is available. Awards will be given for first, second and third places in each age group. The deadline for entries is Dec. 29. To register, visit runsignup.com and enter Gaines in the "find a race" field.
For information, email durtiming@gmail.com. For information about the park and foundation, visit www.wrgainesjr.org.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens Jan. 2, 2021, and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs until Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Jan. 5 until Jan. 9. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue. Shifting traffic patterns on Harbor Boulevard at the intersection of Harbor and Olean boulevards. The Sheriff’s Office will be on site. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a “Voice for the Kids” in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The January session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Jan. 6. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer. To receive the Zoom specifics for the January session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Charlotte County archival collection now online
Material from the archival collection of Charlotte County’s Libraries and History Division is now digitally accessible through the online library catalog: https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries. To explore the collection, select Archive Search in the first dropdown box in the search bar.
Serving as a digital repository for Charlotte County’s cultural heritage, the archival online collection includes a variety of materials including more than 3,000 photographs and postcards collected by the late U.S. Cleveland and Mabel Lewis Keys displaying the culture of Charlotte County’s day pasts. The collection also has diaries donated by the Peeples family capturing daily life in Charlotte County during the Great Depression and World War II, publications from the Charlotte County Genealogical Society documenting research, and additional content such as scrapbooks from the Port Charlotte Garden Club. These materials allows patrons to see the past and allows them to develop their own understandings of how the past, present and future are connected.
For information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County Centennial Calendars
Charlotte County Centennial calendars, featuring historic photos and facts, are now available. The free calendars are available while supplies last at the following locations:
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood
• Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Human Services Center, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Centennial Park recreation center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Utilities Department, 25550 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
• Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte.
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Punta Gorda City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, 1700 Tamiami Trail, Suite G-2, Port Charlotte.
• South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
• South County Regional Park recreation center, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
• Tringali Park recreation center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.
For more information about the Charlotte County Centennial, visit www.CharlotteCounty100.com or www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested and remind returning club members that there are meetings twice a month on Zoom. Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to www.pacameraclub.com/.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
