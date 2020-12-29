Freedom Run 5K
to benefit parkRegistrations are now being accepted for the Freedom Run 5K to benefit the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Foundation. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte. The Freedom Run 5K is a family- and dog-friendly event to raise money for the construction of park amenities, including an ADA-accessible kayak launch. The event is being organized by the veterans organization Paddle For Heroes. The event will follow Centers for Disease Control safety guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be available and runners are instructed to maintain safe distances from each other
Registration is $30. A veteran discount is available. Awards will be given for first, second and third places in each age group. The deadline for entries is today. To register, visit runsignup.com and enter Gaines in the “find a race” field.
For information, email durtiming@gmail.com. For information about the park and foundation, visit www.wrgainesjr.org.
Food driveBurnt Store Isles Boat Club and Homeowners Association are sponsoring a food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 11 at the corner of Monaco and Tripoli in Punta Gorda. Non-perishables and personal cleaning supplies will be accepted. For more info, call Donna at 651-260-2538.
Artists wantedCharlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books “Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor),” by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run through Thursday, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens Saturday, and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Edgewater lane closureA lane closure will occur on Edgewater Boulevard in Port Charlotte today for landscape maintenance. Travelers may experience slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs until Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Jan. 5 until Jan. 9. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue. Shifting traffic patterns on Harbor Boulevard at the intersection of Harbor and Olean boulevards. The Sheriff’s Office will be on site. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a “Voice for the Kids” in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The January session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Jan. 6. It’s open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer. To receive the Zoom specifics for the January session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Compression wear class
A free class called “The Benefits of Compression Wear,” which is sponsored by The Medicine Shoppe Punta Gorda and led by Chantel Davis from JOBST, will be held from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association building, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, OR via ZOOM. Register at PGICA.org and be sure to indicate if you will attend virtually or in-person.
