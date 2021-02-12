Girls on the Run registration open
Registration for the spring season is open for Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida, which is physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida has inspired girls in the Southwest Florida area for 16 seasons and has impacted the lives of 5,638 girls at 24 sites in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. The season will culminate with a 5K event. Scholarship funding is available to those who qualify. More information about the program and registration can be found at www.gotrswfl.org.
Easter drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. Bicycle helmets will be given to each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. And the Easter Bunny will be on the scene waving to the kids. The event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
Business plan class
Goodwill’s SWFL MicroEnterprise Institute will be starting its spring class on Feb. 22. Due to COVID-19, this class will be held virtually. The six-week, two-night-a-week evening class assists individuals with a business idea in developing a plan to guide their start-up process. Subject matter experts and experienced business coaches work with participants each evening to develop their plans. Classes meet from 6 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Monday and Thursday using Zoom meetings. To apply, contact Dorothy Browning at 239-995-2106, ext. 2215, or go to www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise.
Skate park closed
The Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, at 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, is closed until further notice for repairs.
Sandhill lane closure
Intermittent lane closures will occur in Port Charlotte on Sandhill Boulevard, between the Kings Highway intersection and 1,000 feet south, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. The lane closures are required for the milling of both northbound and southbound lanes. Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays. Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
