Arts and crafts sale
The Punta Gorda Garden Club Arts and Crafts Sale Hop'n into Spring will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 6 outside at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. There will be original works of art, hand-crafted items, botanical designs, plants, etc.. All price ranges, cash or check only. Proceeds fund scholarship program and community projects. Masks are required. For more info, call 941-676-2833, go to www.pggc.org, or club Facebook page.
Centennial pool closure
The Centennial Park pool, 1120 Centennial Blvd., in Port Charlotte, will be closed Feb. 20. The pool will resume normal operating hours Feb. 21.
S.R. 776 closure
State Road 776 will have intermittent eastbound outside lane closures on the El Jobean Bridge in Charlotte County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday for bridge maintenance, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution.
Business plan class
Goodwill’s SWFL MicroEnterprise Institute will be starting its spring class on Feb. 22. Due to COVID-19, this class will be held virtually. The six-week, two-night-a-week evening class assists individuals with a business idea in developing a plan to guide their start-up process. Subject matter experts and experienced business coaches work with participants each evening to develop their plans. Classes meet from 6 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Monday and Thursday using Zoom meetings. To apply, contact Dorothy Browning at 239-995-2106, ext. 2215, or go to www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise.
Easter drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. Bicycle helmets will be given to each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. And the Easter Bunny will be on the scene waving to the kids. The event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
Tangible personal property tax returns
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser reminds business and rental property owners that the deadline for filing 2021 tangible personal property tax returns is April 1. A return must be filed by April 1 to receive the up to $25,000 tangible exemption. However, if a blue postcard was received, filing the return has been waived unless additional assets obtained since 2008 result in a total value exceeding $25,000. For questions, call 941-743-1476.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from from Midas Court to Wickens Avenue in Port Charlotte will be closed until April 30. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
