Drive-thru baby shower
The first Charlotte County Healthy Start Drive-Thru Educational Community Baby Shower will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 25 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The event is for expecting women and families with babies up to 1 year old. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-healthy-start-drive-thru-baby-shower-for-charlotte-co-pregnant-women-tickets-140362440839. Participants will receive an expectant mother bag which will include a pack of diapers, wipes, blanket and education materials on various topics. Every participant will have a chance to win one of 10 grand prizes (pack and play or car seat) in a drawing to be held following the event.
Centennial pool closure
The Centennial Park pool, 1120 Centennial Blvd., in Port Charlotte, will be closed today. The pool will resume normal operating hours Sunday.
Youth basketball league
Registration for the Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center co-ed youth basketball league is now open for kids ages 4-17. The league runs from March to May and is focused on skill development, fundamentals and teamwork. Return to play will include new guidelines and protocols designed for the safety of players, coaches and spectators. Registration can be completed by visiting Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center at 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte, or online at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and clicking the online program registration link. For information, contact the Lonne Moore at 941-627-1074 or Lonne.Moore@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
CRA committee seeks volunteers
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers, two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meeting are held quarterly in Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 am. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Business plan class
Goodwill’s SWFL MicroEnterprise Institute will be starting its spring class on Feb. 22. Due to COVID-19, this class will be held virtually. The six-week, two-night-a-week evening class assists individuals with a business idea in developing a plan to guide their start-up process. Subject matter experts and experienced business coaches work with participants each evening to develop their plans. Classes meet from 6 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Monday and Thursday using Zoom meetings. To apply, contact Dorothy Browning at 239-995-2106, ext. 2215, or go to www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise.
Advisory committee seeks members
The Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for three voluntary members who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County with interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. Two volunteers must be engaged in commodity production. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire on Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Community Development hours to change
Starting March 1, Monday office hours for the E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte, will be 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Office hours for Tuesdays through Fridays will remain 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
Arts and crafts sale
The Punta Gorda Garden Club Arts and Crafts Sale Hop'n into Spring will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 6 outside at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. There will be original works of art, hand-crafted items, botanical designs, plants, etc.. All price ranges, cash or check only. Proceeds fund scholarship program and community projects. Masks are required. For more info, call 941-676-2833, go to www.pggc.org, or club Facebook page.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Girls on the Run registration open
Registration for the spring season is open for Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida, which is physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida has inspired girls in the Southwest Florida area for 16 seasons and has impacted the lives of 5,638 girls at 24 sites in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. The season will culminate with a 5K event. Scholarship funding is available to those who qualify. More information about the program and registration can be found at www.gotrswfl.org.
Consumer advocate wanted
The Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking a volunteer to represent the “consumer advocate” category. Volunteer must be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years and have no financial interest, direct or indirect, in the building trades. Length of term is until March 11, 2022. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle in the Murdock Administration Building. To obtain an application, please call 941-743-1298 or email Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested and remind returning club members that there are meetings twice a month on Zoom. Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to www.pacameraclub.com/.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
