Girls on the Run registration open
Registration for the spring season is open for Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida, which is physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida has inspired girls in the Southwest Florida area for 16 seasons and has impacted the lives of 5,638 girls at 24 sites in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. The season will culminate with a 5K event. Scholarship funding is available to those who qualify. More information about the program and registration can be found at www.gotrswfl.org.
Youth basketball league
Registration for the Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center co-ed youth basketball league is now open for kids ages 4-17. The league runs from March to May and is focused on skill development, fundamentals and teamwork. Return to play will include new guidelines and protocols designed for the safety of players, coaches and spectators. Registration can be completed by visiting Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center at 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte, or online at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and clicking the online program registration link. For information, contact the Lonne Moore at 941-627-1074 or Lonne.Moore@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Community Development hours to change
Starting March 1, Monday office hours for the E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte, will be 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Office hours for Tuesdays through Fridays will remain 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
Drive-thru baby shower
The first Charlotte County Healthy Start Drive-Thru Educational Community Baby Shower will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 25 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The event is for expecting women and families with babies up to 1 year old. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-healthy-start-drive-thru-baby-shower-for-charlotte-co-pregnant-women-tickets-140362440839. Participants will receive an expectant mother bag which will include a pack of diapers, wipes, blanket and education materials on various topics. Every participant will have a chance to win one of 10 grand prizes (pack and play or car seat) in a drawing to be held following the event.
Easter drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. Bicycle helmets will be given to each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. And the Easter Bunny will be on the scene waving to the kids. The event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
Arts and crafts sale
The Punta Gorda Garden Club Arts and Crafts Sale Hop'n into Spring will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 6 outside at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. There will be original works of art, hand-crafted items, botanical designs, plants, etc.. All price ranges, cash or check only. Proceeds fund scholarship program and community projects. Masks are required. For more info, call 941-676-2833, go to www.pggc.org, or club Facebook page.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
