Property tax exemptions
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2022 exemption applications. Homestead Exemption applications can be filed online at www.ccappraiser.com. Applications also may be filed at one of the offices: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda; West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Instructions and applications can be found at www.ccappraiser.com. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1, 2022. For more info, call 941- 743-1593.
Formal dress donations sought
Pre-owned teen formal dresses are being accepted to be sold for $20 each at a Charlotte High School Project Graduation fundraising event being held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 27 at Ridge Harbor Clubhouse. For more information, call Sharon Pressley at 941-639-1392 or email sharonpressley@gmail.com.
Charlotte Chorale concert
The Charlotte Chorale will perform at 4 p.m. March 13 at First Baptist Church Punta Gorda. The performance, the second of three in the 2020-21 season, will feature select compositions by Franz Joseph Haydn and the composers he influenced, followed by several works of Marvin Hamlisch, one of the most prolific and influential composers for both Broadway and Hollywood. Frank Sanders, the first-place winner of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2020 scholarship auditions and currently a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast University, will perform a saxophone solo. Frank is also the accompanist for the Chorale. Tickets, $25 for adults and $10 for students, can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. The audience will be limited to meet the social distancing guidelines. For more info, go to charlottechorale.com or email thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Youth basketball league
Registration for the Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center co-ed youth basketball league is now open for kids ages 4-17. The league runs from March to May and is focused on skill development, fundamentals and teamwork. Return to play will include new guidelines and protocols designed for the safety of players, coaches and spectators. Registration can be completed by visiting Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center at 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte, or online at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and clicking the online program registration link. For information, contact the Lonne Moore at 941-627-1074 or Lonne.Moore@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Community Development hours to change
Starting March 1, Monday office hours for the E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte, will be 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Office hours for Tuesdays through Fridays will remain 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
Arts and crafts sale
The Punta Gorda Garden Club Arts and Crafts Sale Hop'n into Spring will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 6 outside at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. There will be original works of art, hand-crafted items, botanical designs, plants, etc.. All price ranges, cash or check only. Proceeds fund scholarship program and community projects. Masks are required. For more info, call 941-676-2833, go to www.pggc.org, or club Facebook page.
Playground installation
Installation of a new playground will begin March 8 near the football field parking lot at Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. This area will be under construction for about six weeks. All park patrons are encouraged to use caution near the area.
Peace River National Art Festival
The Peace River National Art Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20-21 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Nationally recognized juried artists represent various mediums including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, stone sculptures and watercolor. There also will be live music, and an array of food and beverages. Artwork will be for sale in a variety of price points. Admission to the festival is $5 per person, which benefits community programs at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Every year, two remarkable artists are nominated to share the spotlight during the festival. Artists Hope Croskey and Kaytee Esser have been selected as this year’s Featured Artists. Hope and Kaytee’s work will be featured at the festival and can be viewed at the Visual Arts Center’s galleries leading up to the festival. For more info, go to VisualArtCenter.org.
Drive-thru baby shower
The first Charlotte County Healthy Start Drive-Thru Educational Community Baby Shower will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 25 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The event is for expecting women and families with babies up to 1 year old. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-healthy-start-drive-thru-baby-shower-for-charlotte-co-pregnant-women-tickets-140362440839. Participants will receive an expectant mother bag which will include a pack of diapers, wipes, blanket and education materials on various topics. Every participant will have a chance to win one of 10 grand prizes (pack and play or car seat) in a drawing to be held following the event. Donations such as gift cards to grocery stores and restaurants are being accepted. For more info, call Charlotte County Healthy Start Coalition at 941-626-9680.
Easter drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. Bicycle helmets will be given to each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. And the Easter Bunny will be on the scene waving to the kids. The event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.