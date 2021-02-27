Bunny Squad Scramble
Registration is open to get your house “egged” in the Bunny Squad Scramble. Go to www.CityOfNorthPort.com/EggHunt or the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Participation is limited to North Port residents and is capped at the first 250 homes to respond before March 19. North Port Police officers will be deployed from March 23-27 to safely deliver eggs to your home for a family egg hunt. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com for more information.
Community Development hours to change
Starting March 1, Monday office hours for the E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte, will be 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Office hours for Tuesdays through Fridays will remain 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
Play 'Binglo'
North Port Parks & Recreation will host “Binglo” from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. March 12 at George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Participants can get their “glow on” and enjoy games in a dark room with black lights. Wear your best fluorescent clothing. Compete for prizes. Distancing will be enforced, and sanitizing stations will be available. Pre-registration at http://bit.ly/3avLlGf or call 941-429-PARK. Cost is $10 for 10 cards.
Arts and crafts sale
The Punta Gorda Garden Club Arts and Crafts Sale Hop'n into Spring will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 6 outside at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. There will be original works of art, hand-crafted items, botanical designs, plants, etc.. All price ranges, cash or check only. Proceeds fund scholarship program and community projects. Masks are required. For more info, call 941-676-2833, go to www.pggc.org, or club Facebook page.
Waterfest Poker Run
The Englewood Beach Waterfest “Pack the Pantry” Poker Run on Charlotte Harbor is set for March 27. Travel by car, boat or motorcycle to visit five stops with a chance to win $500. The main stop will be The Village Brew House in Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda. Other stops are Four Points Sheraton docks and Riviera Bar & Grill on Alligator Creek, both in Punta Gorda, Cass Cay Restaurant in Burnt Store Isles, Ice Cream Social Boat (anchored at Peace River light G1 and accessible by boat only), and the Twisted Fork at Black Widow Harley-Davidson in El Jobean (car or motorcycle only). There will be a pre-run party on March 26 at Four Points Sheraton. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Punta Gorda and Englewood Helping Hand. For more information and registration, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt
Bring your furry friends and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs together at the Dog-Gone Egg Hunt, set for 5:30 p.m. March 31 at Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Drive, North Port. All dogs must be with their owner, on a leash and have up-to-date vaccinations. Admission and parking are free. Attendees are asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are strongly encouraged when proper distancing cannot be maintained. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home. For more information, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Girls on the Run registration open
Registration for the spring season is open for Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida, which is physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida has inspired girls in the Southwest Florida area for 16 seasons and has impacted the lives of 5,638 girls at 24 sites in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. The season will culminate with a 5K event. Scholarship funding is available to those who qualify. More information about the program and registration can be found at www.gotrswfl.org.
Playground installation
Installation of a new playground will begin March 8 near the football field parking lot at Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. This area will be under construction for about six weeks. All park patrons are encouraged to use caution near the area.
Changes at Sandhill, Capricorn
A traffic pattern change will occur at the intersection of Sandhill and Capricorn boulevards in the Deep Creek area until March 11. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Peace River National Art Festival
The Peace River National Art Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20-21 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Nationally recognized juried artists represent various mediums including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, stone sculptures and watercolor. There also will be live music, and an array of food and beverages. Artwork will be for sale in a variety of price points. Admission to the festival is $5 per person, which benefits community programs at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Every year, two remarkable artists are nominated to share the spotlight during the festival. Artists Hope Croskey and Kaytee Esser have been selected as this year’s Featured Artists. Hope and Kaytee’s work will be featured at the festival and can be viewed at the Visual Arts Center’s galleries leading up to the festival. For more info, go to VisualArtCenter.org.
Drive-thru baby shower
The first Charlotte County Healthy Start Drive-Thru Educational Community Baby Shower will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 25 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The event is for expecting women and families with babies up to 1 year old. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-healthy-start-drive-thru-baby-shower-for-charlotte-co-pregnant-women-tickets-140362440839. Participants will receive an expectant mother bag which will include a pack of diapers, wipes, blanket and education materials on various topics. Every participant will have a chance to win one of 10 grand prizes (pack and play or car seat) in a drawing to be held following the event. Donations such as gift cards to grocery stores and restaurants are being accepted. For more info, call Charlotte County Healthy Start Coalition at 941-626-9680.
Easter drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. Bicycle helmets will be given to each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. And the Easter Bunny will be on the scene waving to the kids. The event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Property tax exemptions
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2022 exemption applications. Homestead Exemption applications can be filed online at www.ccappraiser.com. Applications also may be filed at one of the offices: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda; West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Instructions and applications can be found at www.ccappraiser.com. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1, 2022. For more info, call 941- 743-1593.
