DAR meeting
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting Feb. 15 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda. Social time is at 11 a.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. Special guest speaker will be Judy Goby Oxtoby, Big Cypress Chapter of the D.A.R. presenting on the, "100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier." Reservations must be phoned in or emailed to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than today. Lunch is $20 paid by check or credit card. Food will be ordered from a pre-selected menu by Twin Isles the day of the meeting. All are welcome to attend, and if you have ancestors who served during the Revolutionary War and wish to become a member of the D.A.R., please contact Ruth Weaver.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in volunteering, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The February sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer. For more information or to sign up for one of the February sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul District hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County. The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Maximilian Kolbe and San Antonio) provided substantial levels of assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture, and some financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. All are invited to help by participating in the 12th annual Walk for the Poor, which begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The walk will proceed along the Trabue Harbor Walkway or across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge, if you prefer. All the money raised stays in Charlotte County. For more information, call 917-549-0555; to register or donate visit: https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on "Walk for the Poor."
Olean Boulevard closure
Olean Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard to Easy Street will be closed until April 5. This closure is required for the Olean Boulevard widening project. The contractor will be installing underground utilities and storm drains. The detour will be Harbor Boulevard, Easy Street to Gibralter Drive. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
Intermittent nightly lane closures will be ongoing at the intersection of Olean and Harbor boulevards during this time. Harbor Boulevard will remain open to through traffic. Warning signs will be in place to direct traffic. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Community Development hours to change
Starting March 1, Monday office hours for the E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte, will be 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Office hours for Tuesdays through Fridays will remain 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
Changes at Sandhill, Capricorn
A traffic pattern change will occur at the intersection of Sandhill and Capricorn boulevards in the Deep Creek area until March 11. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Tangible personal property tax returns
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser reminds business and rental property owners that the deadline for filing 2021 tangible personal property tax returns is April 1. A return must be filed by April 1 to receive the up to $25,000 tangible exemption. However, if a blue postcard was received, filing the return has been waived unless additional assets obtained since 2008 result in a total value exceeding $25,000. For questions, call 941-743-1476.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested and remind returning club members that there are meetings twice a month on Zoom. Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to www.pacameraclub.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.