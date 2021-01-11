Skate park closure
The Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, at 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, will be closed for maintenance through Sunday. The skate park is expected to reopen on Jan. 18. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
AAUW branch to host Zoom meeting
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a monthly Zoom meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday with a speaker from the Punta Gorda Mural Society. The group has managed to maintain its membership using a virtual platform with monthly meetings. Each meeting features a program, and January will feature Kelly Gaylord, chair of the Punta Gorda Mural Society. February, which is Black History Month, will focus on Punta Gorda’s Black history with speaker James Abraham. The group encourages interested individuals to participate from the comfort and safety of their residences. Those interested should call Mary Fleenor (941-916-2686) or Kathy Campanirio (508-878-9160) by Wednesday to receive the required email password and provide instruction if needed.
AAUW membership is open to women who support the mission of promoting educational opportunities and work equality for all women. To learn more about membership, call Georgia Narsavage (304-276-0268). For additional information about AAUW, call branch president Karen Noonan (941-505-2803).
Military museum food drive
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will sponsor a food drive to help those who are still in need. This will be a drive-thru event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. To keep things safe for volunteers and those who are donating, you will not need to leave your car. You can drive up, open up your trunk or hatch, and the donations will be collected by volunteers. Items being collected include non-perishable food items and personal care/household items such as soap, shampoo, cleaning supplies, etc. Donations will be given to St. Vincent DePaul Distribution Center. The drive will take place rain or shine. For more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens is open and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road in Port Charlotte will be closed until Feb. 26. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Dog park to temporarily close
The large dog park at Katherine Ariens Dog Park, 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor, will be closed for maintenance on Jan. 19. Park patrons are encouraged to avoid the area until work is complete. For more information, contact Michelle Long at 941-613-3232 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
