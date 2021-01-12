Dalton Boulevard to close
Dalton Boulevard at Conway Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 19. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
Tax Collector office closings
The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Englewood office, located at the Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, is closed and is expected to reopen Jan. 19.
The Tax Collector’s office in the Charlotte County Administration Center,18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, also is currently closed until further notice.
“The well-being of our customers and staff is our top priority while we navigate the challenges of this pandemic. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time,” said Charlotte County Tax Collector Vickie Potts.
Transactions may continue to be processed online, by mail, or by utilizing the drop box at each of the tax collector’s locations. Online services and additional office location information may be found online at taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov. Visit the kiosk in the Quesada Commons Publix Super Market, 19451 Cochran Blvd., to renew vehicle registrations and receive a printed registration and decal in hand. The kiosk is available during regular store hours.
Democrat Party trash cleanup
Charlotte County Democratic Party and Charlotte County Democratic Club members would normally be marching in Martin Luther King Jr. Day parades on Monday, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of these activities.
To commemorate this occasion as a National Day of Service, the Charlotte County Democratic Club will perform trash cleanup for the Charlotte County Adopt A Road project along a one-mile stretch of Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte. Participants will meet at 10 a.m. in front of club headquarters in Sunnydell Plaza, 3596 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. At 11 a.m., Charlotte County Democrats will perform trash cleanup on Peachland Boulevard from Loveland to Harbor boulevards in Port Charlotte. They will meet at the Publix, 24051 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
At both activities (weather permitting), the respective organizations will provide safety vests, garbage bags and garbage grabbers. Social distancing and face masks protocols will be followed. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which will be collected and donated to local food pantries. All interested, civic-minded residents are invited. To ensure an adequate supply of vests and grabbers, please indicate your participation by pre-registering at https://www.mobilize.us/charlottecountydec/event/369147 for the 10 a.m. activity or https://www.mobilize.us/charlottecountydec/event/368946 for the 11 a.m. activity.
For more information, contact the Charlotte County Democrats at 941-764-8440.
Centennial Exposition
Charlotte County Libraries and History presents its first Centennial-themed program, a virtual Centennial Exposition. This will showcase a variety of historical topics from the 1920s including dance, photography and music. All six videos will air Saturday on the Libraries and History centennial events page, www.tinyurl.com/CharlotteCentennialExposition. For information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Military museum food drive
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will sponsor a food drive to help those who are still in need. This will be a drive-thru event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. To keep things safe for volunteers and those who are donating, you will not need to leave your car. You can drive up, open up your trunk or hatch, and the donations will be collected by volunteers. Items being collected include non-perishable food items and personal care/household items such as soap, shampoo, cleaning supplies, etc. Donations will be given to St. Vincent DePaul Distribution Center. The drive will take place rain or shine. For more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
AAUW branch to host Zoom meeting
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a monthly Zoom meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday with a speaker from the Punta Gorda Mural Society. The group has managed to maintain its membership using a virtual platform with monthly meetings. Each meeting features a program, and January will feature Kelly Gaylord, chair of the Punta Gorda Mural Society. February, which is Black History Month, will focus on Punta Gorda’s Black history with speaker James Abraham. The group encourages interested individuals to participate from the comfort and safety of their residences. Those interested should call Mary Fleenor (941-916-2686) or Kathy Campanirio (508-878-9160) by Wednesday to receive the required email password and provide instruction if needed.
AAUW membership is open to women who support the mission of promoting educational opportunities and work equality for all women. To learn more about membership, call Georgia Narsavage (304-276-0268). For additional information about AAUW, call branch president Karen Noonan (941-505-2803).
Dog park to temporarily close
The large dog park at Katherine Ariens Dog Park, 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor, will be closed for maintenance on Jan. 19. Park patrons are encouraged to avoid the area until work is complete. For more information, contact Michelle Long at 941-613-3232 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Tangible personal property tax returns
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser reminds business and rental property owners that the deadline for filing 2021 tangible personal property tax returns is April 1. A return must be filed by April 1 to receive the up to $25,000 tangible exemption. However, if a blue postcard was received, filing the return has been waived unless additional assets obtained since 2008 result in a total value exceeding $25,000. For questions, call 941-743-1476.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from from Midas Court to Wickens Avenue in Port Charlotte will be closed until April 30. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Skip a week of irrigation
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is reminding residents who irrigate their lawns to skip a week or more of watering during the cooler months of January and February.
According to research by the University of Florida, grass doesn’t need to be watered as often during the cooler months. One-half to three-quarters of an inch of water every 10–14 days is sufficient. If your lawn has received any significant rainfall, then you can turn off your irrigation system and operate it manually as needed.
You can determine when your grass needs water when:
• Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
• Grass blades appear blue-gray.
• Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Watering only every other week at most during the winter will help conserve drinking water supplies that the public needs for critical uses during the dry season.
For additional information, visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SkipAWeek.
Changes at Sandhill, Capricorn
A traffic pattern change will occur at the intersection of Sandhill and Capricorn boulevards in the Deep Creek area until March 11. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
