Olean, Brinson closures
Olean Boulevard, between Harbor Boulevard and Easy Street, and Brinson Ave., between Caring Way and Harbor Boulevard, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. beginning Sunday until Jan. 23. Nightly lane closures will occur on Harbor Boulevard at the Olean Boulevard intersection. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use the front entrance on Olean Boulevard. Detour signs will be in place.
Evening street resurfacing
Due to the weather conditions, evening milling and pavement resurfacing has been revised to begin Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 on the following roadways: Bal Harbor Boulevard - Right turn lane (South East quadrant at Aqui Esta Drive), Maud Street (West Marion to Merrill Lynch Drive), Airport Road (US41 North Bound to west of Rail Road tracks), East Retta Esplanade (US41 South Bound to Nesbit Street). The roads will be open to local traffic only. Detours and impact to traffic are to be anticipated. Hours of operation will be between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Skate park closure
The Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, at 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, will be closed for maintenance through Friday. The skate park is expected to reopen on Jan. 23. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Centennial Exposition
Charlotte County Libraries and History presents its first Centennial-themed program, a virtual Centennial Exposition. This will showcase a variety of historical topics from the 1920s including dance, photography and music. All six videos will air Saturday on the Libraries and History centennial events page, www.tinyurl.com/CharlotteCentennialExposition. For information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Democrat Party trash cleanup
Charlotte County Democratic Party and Charlotte County Democratic Club members would normally be marching in Martin Luther King Jr. Day parades on Monday, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of these activities.
To commemorate this occasion as a National Day of Service, the Charlotte County Democratic Club will perform trash cleanup for the Charlotte County Adopt A Road project along a one-mile stretch of Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte. Participants will meet at 10 a.m. in front of club headquarters in Sunnydell Plaza, 3596 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. At 11 a.m., Charlotte County Democrats will perform trash cleanup on Peachland Boulevard from Loveland to Harbor boulevards in Port Charlotte. They will meet at the Publix, 24051 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
At both activities (weather permitting), the respective organizations will provide safety vests, garbage bags and garbage grabbers. Social distancing and face masks protocols will be followed. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which will be collected and donated to local food pantries. All interested, civic-minded residents are invited. To ensure an adequate supply of vests and grabbers, please indicate your participation by pre-registering at https://www.mobilize.us/charlottecountydec/event/369147 for the 10 a.m. activity or https://www.mobilize.us/charlottecountydec/event/368946 for the 11 a.m. activity.
For more information, contact the Charlotte County Democrats at 941-764-8440.
Dog park to temporarily close
The large dog park at Katherine Ariens Dog Park, 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor, will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday. Park patrons are encouraged to avoid the area until work is complete. For more information, contact Michelle Long at 941-613-3232 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Military museum food drive
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will sponsor a food drive to help those who are still in need. This will be a drive-thru event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. To keep things safe for volunteers and those who are donating, you will not need to leave your car. You can drive up, open up your trunk or hatch, and the donations will be collected by volunteers. Items being collected include non-perishable food items and personal care/household items such as soap, shampoo, cleaning supplies, etc. Donations will be given to St. Vincent DePaul Distribution Center. The drive will take place rain or shine. For more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
