Capricorn Boulevard lane closure
A lane closure will occur on the northbound section of Capricorn Boulevard, between Palisade Road to Sandhill Boulevard, in the Deep Creek area on Monday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Water service interruption
A water service interruption is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11, from approximately 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., for all addresses within Heritage Landing. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers within this area should plan on being without water service during this time.
For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road in Port Charlotte will be closed until Feb. 26. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Skip a week of irrigation
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is reminding residents who irrigate their lawns to skip a week or more of watering during the cooler months of January and February.
According to research by the University of Florida, grass doesn’t need to be watered as often during the cooler months. One-half to three-quarters of an inch of water every 10–14 days is sufficient. If your lawn has received any significant rainfall, then you can turn off your irrigation system and operate it manually as needed.
You can determine when your grass needs water when:
• Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
• Grass blades appear blue-gray.
• Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Watering only every other week at most during the winter will help conserve drinking water supplies that the public needs for critical uses during the dry season.
For additional information, visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SkipAWeek.
Changes at Sandhill, Capricorn
A traffic pattern change will occur at the intersection of Sandhill and Capricorn boulevards in the Deep Creek area beginning Monday until March 11. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
