Community Development hours to change
Starting March 1, Monday office hours for the E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte, will be 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Office hours for Tuesdays through Fridays will remain 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
Olean Boulevard closure
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard, and at the intersection of Harbor and Olean boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday until Friday. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use the back entrance on Brinson Avenue. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
Business plan class
Goodwill’s SWFL MicroEnterprise Institute will be starting its spring class on Feb. 22. Due to COVID-19, this class will be held virtually. The six-week, two-night-a-week evening class assists individuals with a business idea in developing a plan to guide their start-up process. Subject matter experts and experienced business coaches work with participants each evening to develop their plans. Classes meet from 6 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Monday and Thursday using Zoom meetings. To apply, contact Dorothy Browning at 239-995-2106, ext. 2215, or go to www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise.
Centennial Fishing Derby
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the Centennial Fishing Derby through Jan. 31. This is a free “catch, photo and release” derby open to all ages. Fish any legal Charlotte County waters in this multi-species fresh and saltwater tournament. Qualifying fish are not required to be brought to a weigh station, but photo entries must have the official centennial derby measuring stick in them. Pick up your official centennial derby measuring stick at any Charlotte County recreation center or library. Prizes are awarded based on division and species. For the official rules, visit www.charlottecounty100.com/fishing-derby. For information, contact David Plautz at 941-833-3579 or David.Plautz@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens is open and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul District hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County. The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Maximilian Kolbe and San Antonio) provided substantial levels of assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture, and some financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. All are invited to help by participating in the 12th annual Walk for the Poor, which begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The walk will proceed along the Trabue Harbor Walkway or across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge, if you prefer. All the money raised stays in Charlotte County. For more information, call 917-549-0555; to register or donate visit: https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on "Walk for the Poor."
