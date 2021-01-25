Olean Boulevard closure
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard, and at the intersection of Harbor and Olean boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning until Friday. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use the back entrance on Brinson Avenue. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
South County partial gym closure
The South County Regional Park gym will be closed 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. After 3 p.m. half of the gym will open for programming. From Saturday-Feb. 4, half of the gym will be open for regularly scheduled programs. The gymnasium will open fully on Feb. 5. The aquatic facility, fitness center, activity rooms and other amenities will remain open fully during this time. South County Regional Park is located at 670 Cooper St. in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Mike Massoglia at 941-505-8686 or Mike.Massoglia@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens is open and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul District hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County. The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Maximilian Kolbe and San Antonio) provided substantial levels of assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture, and some financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. All are invited to help by participating in the 12th annual Walk for the Poor, which begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The walk will proceed along the Trabue Harbor Walkway or across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge, if you prefer. All the money raised stays in Charlotte County. For more information, call 917-549-0555; to register or donate visit: https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on "Walk for the Poor."
Business plan class
Goodwill’s SWFL MicroEnterprise Institute will be starting its spring class on Feb. 22. Due to COVID-19, this class will be held virtually. The six-week, two-night-a-week evening class assists individuals with a business idea in developing a plan to guide their start-up process. Subject matter experts and experienced business coaches work with participants each evening to develop their plans. Classes meet from 6 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Monday and Thursday using Zoom meetings. To apply, contact Dorothy Browning at 239-995-2106, ext. 2215, or go to www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise.
Community Development hours to change
Starting March 1, Monday office hours for the E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte, will be 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Office hours for Tuesdays through Fridays will remain 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
Mote's hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
