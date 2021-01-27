South County partial gym closure
The South County Regional Park gym will be closed 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today-Friday. After 3 p.m. half of the gym will open for programming. From Saturday-Feb. 4, half of the gym will be open for regularly scheduled programs. The gymnasium will open fully on Feb. 5. The aquatic facility, fitness center, activity rooms and other amenities will remain open fully during this time. South County Regional Park is located at 670 Cooper St. in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Mike Massoglia at 941-505-8686 or Mike.Massoglia@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Tire Amnesty DaysDeSoto County residents can dispose of old tires for free during two weekends of Tire Amnesty Days, which will be held from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 at the DeSoto County Landfill, 3268 SW Dishong Ave., Arcadia. Residents are required to unload their own tires. Up to 20 tires per household will be allowed during the entire event. For more information, contact Donna Smith at d.smith@desotobocc.com or at 863-993-4829.
Guardian Ad Litem info sessionThe Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in volunteering, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The February sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. It’s open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer. For more information or to sign up for one of the February sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Olean Boulevard closureOlean Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard to Easy Street will be closed beginning Monday until April 5. This closure is required for the Olean Boulevard widening project. The contractor will be installing underground utilities and storm drains. The detour will be Harbor Boulevard, Easy Street to Gibralter Drive. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
Intermittent nightly lane closures will be ongoing at the intersection of Olean and Harbor boulevards during this time. Harbor Boulevard will remain open to through traffic. Warning signs will be in place to direct traffic. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Bluegrass showThere will be a Bluegrass show from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 13 at the William H. Wakeman III Theater at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. The show features Hwy 41 South and Friends, featuring Mike and Joy Beaumont. Admission to the show is $10 each or $5 with membership. Seating at 50% capacity will be observed. CDC guidelines will be followed to keep this event safe for all.
Business plan class
Goodwill’s SWFL MicroEnterprise Institute will be starting its spring class on Feb. 22. Due to COVID-19, this class will be held virtually. The six-week, two-night-a-week evening class assists individuals with a business idea in developing a plan to guide their start-up process. Subject matter experts and experienced business coaches work with participants each evening to develop their plans. Classes meet from 6 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Monday and Thursday using Zoom meetings. To apply, contact Dorothy Browning at 239-995-2106, ext. 2215, or go to www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Community Development hours to change
Starting March 1, Monday office hours for the E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte, will be 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Office hours for Tuesdays through Fridays will remain 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.