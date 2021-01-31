Steak dinners return
AMVETS Riders steak dinners return to Post 312, 5070 Chancellor Blvd., North Port, at Feb. 6. Pre-purchase your dinner by Wednesday for $14, which includes a T-bone steak cooked to order, baked potato, salad and dessert. Hours are from 4:30-6:15 p.m. for dinner with entertainment by the Allegros from 6:30-9:30 p.m. For questions please call 941-429-5403.
Newcomer DayNorth Port’s Parks & Recreation Department and the North Port Chamber of Commerce, are hosting the free Newcomer Day from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The event is designed to connect residents with resources, programs and services within the community. Like expos, it includes information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities and businesses. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay or call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul District hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County. The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Maximilian Kolbe and San Antonio) provided substantial levels of assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture, and some financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. All are invited to help by participating in the 12th annual Walk for the Poor, which begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The walk will proceed along the Trabue Harbor Walkway or across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge, if you prefer. All the money raised stays in Charlotte County. For more information, call 917-549-0555; to register or donate visit: https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on “Walk for the Poor.”
Woofstock 2021
Bring your canine companions to join North Port Parks & Recreation for Woofstock, set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Canine Club, 6700 Appomattox Drive. Connect with fellow dog owners and local companies, browse vendor booths, taste-test treats for people and dogs, enjoy K9 demonstrations and fun activities with prizes. Admission and parking are free. Bring some dog food or supplies to donate to a local shelter. All dogs must be vaccinated, display current tags, and be on a leash. Handlers must be at least 18. Any dog displaying aggressive behavior shall immediately be removed from the park by its handler. Handlers are responsible for removing and disposing of dog waste. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible.
The Canine Club will be closed Feb. 11 until the event begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 13. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Woofstock or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK(7275).
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in volunteering, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The February sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. It’s open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer. For more information or to sign up for one of the February sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Furry Scurry 5K
The Conservancy and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove is planning its first-ever South Gulf Cove Furry Scurry 5K Walk/Run at 8 a.m. Feb. 13 out of the Community Center, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., South Gulf Cove. All ages can join this dog-friendly walk/run. There will be a 1.5-mile course along with the 3.1-mile main course. Racers are chip-timed. There will be lots of prizes. Proceeds will benefit Englewood Animal Shelter (EARS), the Suncoast Humane Society Englewood, the German Shepherd Rescue in Punta Gorda, and the Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida. Safe distancing and staggered times will be in place. Early packet pickup is 4-7 p.m. Feb 11 at the community center. Registration is $35, with discounts for children of runners. For more information, visit southgulfcovecct.org, and click on the Furry Scurry button.
Open car show
American Legion Post 254 of North Port will have an open car show from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 13 at the post, 6648 Taneytown St. There will be trophies, prizes and drawings. The Young Marines Drill Team will perform, and the Bloodmobile will be on site. Entry is $5 per car, with proceeds benefiting the American Legion Boys State. The show is supported by the Florida West Coast Car Club. For more information, call 941-423-7311.
Lions shred event
The Englewood Lions Club is partnering with the veteran-owned Shred America for a shred event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 20 at the clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. Cost is $10 donation per box, with additional boxes for 55 cents. Helpers will unload boxes from trunks in drive-thru fashion and will shred your papers while you wait. Donations benefit the Lions’ vision-screening programs, eye care, food programs and more, all staying in the community. For more information, contact Lion Loyal at 941-888-7225.
Skip a week of irrigation
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is reminding residents who irrigate their lawns to skip a week or more of watering during the cooler months of January and February.
According to research by the University of Florida, grass doesn’t need to be watered as often during the cooler months. One-half to three-quarters of an inch of water every 10–14 days is sufficient. If your lawn has received any significant rainfall, then you can turn off your irrigation system and operate it manually as needed.
You can determine when your grass needs water when:
• Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
• Grass blades appear blue-gray.
• Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Watering only every other week at most during the winter will help conserve drinking water supplies that the public needs for critical uses during the dry season.
For additional information, visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SkipAWeek.
Community Development hours to change
Starting March 1, Monday office hours for the E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte, will be 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Office hours for Tuesdays through Fridays will remain 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
