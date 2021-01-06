Food drive
Burnt Store Isles Boat Club and Homeowners Association are sponsoring a food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 11 at the corner of Monaco and Tripoli in Punta Gorda. Non-perishables and personal cleaning supplies will be accepted. For more info, call Donna at 651-260-2538.
Skate park closuresThe J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park in Englewood will be closed for repairs through today and is expected to reopen Thursday. Park patrons are encouraged to visit Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, at 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, however, will be closed for maintenance from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17. The skate park is expected to reopen on Jan. 18. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Water service interruptionA water service interruption is scheduled for Monday, from approximately 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., for all addresses within Heritage Landing. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers within this area should plan on being without water service during this time.
For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Capricorn Boulevard lane closureA lane closure will occur on the northbound section of Capricorn Boulevard, between Palisade Road to Sandhill Boulevard, in the Deep Creek area on Monday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Centennial Fishing Derby
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the Centennial Fishing Derby through Jan. 31. This is a free “catch, photo and release” derby open to all ages. Fish any legal Charlotte County waters in this multi-species fresh and saltwater tournament. Qualifying fish are not required to be brought to a weigh station, but photo entries must have the official centennial derby measuring stick in them. Pick up your official centennial derby measuring stick at any Charlotte County recreation center or library. Prizes are awarded based on division and species. For the official rules, visit www.charlottecounty100.com/fishing-derby. For information, contact David Plautz at 941-833-3579 or David.Plautz@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens is open and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road in Port Charlotte will be closed until Feb. 26. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Skip a week of irrigation
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is reminding residents who irrigate their lawns to skip a week or more of watering during the cooler months of January and February.
According to research by the University of Florida, grass doesn’t need to be watered as often during the cooler months. One-half to three-quarters of an inch of water every 10–14 days is sufficient. If your lawn has received any significant rainfall, then you can turn off your irrigation system and operate it manually as needed.
You can determine when your grass needs water when:
• Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
• Grass blades appear blue-gray.
• Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Watering only every other week at most during the winter will help conserve drinking water supplies that the public needs for critical uses during the dry season.
For additional information, visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SkipAWeek.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Saturday. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue. Shifting traffic patterns on Harbor Boulevard at the intersection of Harbor and Olean boulevards. The Sheriff’s Office will be on site. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
‘Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End’
“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” opens on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. performance at the Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. There are 11 shows in all, including Wednesday-Friday 7:30 p.m. performances, and 2 p.m. Saturday matinees on Jan. 9 and Jan. 16, and Sunday matinees on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17.
Tickets are priced $22 for adults and $11 for students and may be ordered at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022 weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Audience members will have their temperatures taken upon entering the theater, will be seated far enough apart to meet COVID-19 recommendations and be provided with masks (if needed).
The play was presented eight times around the country in 2020. The Charlotte Players’ event will be the first for 2021. Co-author Margaret Engel is expected to on hand for one of the performances. She came to Port Charlotte last May to meet with actress Sandi Wood, director Paula Pender and Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody.
Visual Arts Center open house
The Visual Arts Center of Punta Gorda will host an Outdoor/Indoor Open House from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda.
Visitors will be able to talk to fine art instructors in acrylics, oil, watercolor, charcoal, scratchboard and abstract art, or visit with instructors in pottery, jewelry or glass studios in a spacious, open-air event spread out to accommodate social distancing. Instructors will present demonstrations in a variety of media, and visitors will be able to try some art techniques before they reserve a seat in Onsite Classes, Online Classes and Evening Socials that will begin the week of January 11.
VAC classrooms have been outfitted with plexiglass barriers between, and in front of tables. The Visual Arts Center will continue to follow the current social distancing policy in place, which means each class will allow up to 10 students max to maintain distance between students. Several art classes are being offered online, so anyone who wishes to learn art from the comfort of home can do so.
During the Open House event, live broadcasts featuring instructors and demonstrations will happen at www.facebook.com/VACPuntaGorda. Registration for onsite classes, online classes and evening socials is now open at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
