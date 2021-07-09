Parks and Rec month
Charlotte County Community Services is celebrating Park and Recreation Month on July 10 with free pool admission and public parking in metered lots. To learn more about Park and Recreation Month, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and www.nrpa.org/July.
Dog park closed
The Katherine Ariens Dog Park at Edgewater Park, 22410 Glass Lane in Port Charlotte, will be closed July 26 for tree trimming and maintenance of both the large and small dog areas.
Charlotte Idol
The Charlotte Idol singing competition Audition Night will be virtual and live-streamed at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 on Facebook and YouTube. Singers who qualify will have the opportunity to compete on Finals Night for a chance to win cash prizes. Singers can register for $20 by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. There are only 40 audition spots available. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Darcy Woods at Darcy.Woods@CChomelesscoalition.org or by calling 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested, attend a one-hour informational session via Zoom. The July session will be held from noon-1 p.m. July 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard, from Midas Court to Wickens Avenue in Port Charlotte, will be closed until Aug. 6. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Casino trip
Women With A Mission is once again sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee casino on July 24. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and returns the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005. All proceeds from this trip will be given to a local charity.
Calendar contest
The theme of Charlotte County's 2022 county calendar will be "One Charlotte, One Water." The public is invited to submit photos that feature water in Charlotte County: waterways, harbor, ponds, drinking water — anything water. Fifteen photos will be featured in the 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar.
It’s free and easy to enter. Simply email your photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line One Charlotte, One Water and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Photos must be horizontal and 11 inches by 8.5 inches. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in November at county facilities to be announced.
For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Public Works job fair
Charlotte County Public Works is having a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Public Works staff help preserve and sustain Charlotte County's infrastructure while protecting precious natural resources for future generations. For information, contact Public Works at 941.575.3600 or visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/publicworks.
Police interns sought
The Punta Gorda Police Department is currently accepting internship applications for the fall semester of 2021 and spring semester 2022. The internship program is open to college students and high school seniors interested in gaining educational experience in law enforcement, criminal justice and small government administration. Spots fill up quickly. To apply for any of these positions or for more information please visit www.pgdjobs.com, call 941-575-5571 or employeedevelopment@pgorda.us for more information.
Fertilizer ban
Southwest Florida officials remind the public that fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be used on residential or commercial turf or landscape plants between June 1 and Sept. 30. During the summer rainy season, unnecessary fertilizing and improper fertilizer application can result in runoff that sends nutrients into waterways where they feed harmful aquatic algae. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/fertilizertips.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Peachland lane closures
Intermittent lane closures will occur on Peachland Boulevard, between Veterans Boulevard and Atwater Street in Port Charlotte, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Jan. 2, 2022. These closures are required for the Peachland Boulevard sidewalk project. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible, and caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
