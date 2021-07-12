Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested, attend a one-hour informational session via Zoom. The July session will be held from noon-1 p.m. July 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard, from Midas Court to Wickens Avenue in Port Charlotte, will be closed until Aug. 6. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Casino trip
Women With A Mission is once again sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee casino on July 24. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and returns the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005. All proceeds from this trip will be given to a local charity.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Public Works job fair
Charlotte County Public Works is having a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Public Works staff help preserve and sustain Charlotte County's infrastructure while protecting precious natural resources for future generations. For information, contact Public Works at 941.575.3600 or visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/publicworks.
Dog park closed
The Katherine Ariens Dog Park at Edgewater Park, 22410 Glass Lane in Port Charlotte, will be closed July 26 for tree trimming and maintenance of both the large and small dog areas.
Charlotte Idol
The Charlotte Idol singing competition Audition Night will be virtual and live-streamed at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 on Facebook and YouTube. Singers who qualify will have the opportunity to compete on Finals Night for a chance to win cash prizes. Singers can register for $20 by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. There are only 40 audition spots available. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Darcy Woods at Darcy.Woods@CChomelesscoalition.org or by calling 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Police interns sought
The Punta Gorda Police Department is currently accepting internship applications for the fall semester of 2021 and spring semester 2022. The internship program is open to college students and high school seniors interested in gaining educational experience in law enforcement, criminal justice and small government administration. Spots fill up quickly. To apply for any of these positions or for more information please visit www.pgdjobs.com, call 941-575-5571 or employeedevelopment@pgorda.us for more information.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Calendar contest
The theme of Charlotte County's 2022 county calendar will be "One Charlotte, One Water." The public is invited to submit photos that feature water in Charlotte County: waterways, harbor, ponds, drinking water — anything water. Fifteen photos will be featured in the 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar.
It’s free and easy to enter. Simply email your photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line One Charlotte, One Water and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Photos must be horizontal and 11 inches by 8.5 inches. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in November at county facilities to be announced.
For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Burnt Store Village Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Don Pedro Knight Islands Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Manchester Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.
