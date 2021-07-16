Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting a drive-thru Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Centennial Park baseball fields parking lot. A total of 500 free backpacks will be distributed to the first 350 students in grades K-5 and the first 150 students in grades 6-12. Children must be present to receive a backpack and all families must remain in their vehicles. Centennial Park ballfields are located at 1185 Centennial Blvd. Port Charlotte. For more information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
CARE pool fundraiser
The CARE Auxiliary is hosting a Scotch Doubles 8 Ball Pool Tournament at Veterans Billiards 19800 Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte, at noon Sunday. The tournament proceeds will benefit C.A.R.E. (The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies). Price to enter the tournament is $25 and payments can be made via Venmo @careauxiliary. For more information, email careauxiliary@gmail.com.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Burnt Store Village Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Manchester Waterway Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.
Port Charlotte Beach meeting
There will be a planning meeting to gather public input on the design and construction of a new recreation building at the Port Charlotte Beach Park. The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the current recreation center 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. The meeting will be streamed live via the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. This project is a voter-approved 2020 Sales Tax project. For information, email Lacey Solomon at Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or call 941-613-3238.
Public Works job fair
Charlotte County Public Works is having a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Public Works staff help preserve and sustain Charlotte County's infrastructure while protecting precious natural resources for future generations. For information, contact Public Works at 941.575.3600 or visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/publicworks.
COVID-19 vaccinations at library
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will be offering Moderna vaccines to Florida residents from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. No appointments needed. For more information, call: 941-624-7200; after hours: 941-624-7200, ext. 7332.
Dog park closed
The Katherine Ariens Dog Park at Edgewater Park, 22410 Glass Lane in Port Charlotte, will be closed July 26 for tree trimming and maintenance of both the large and small dog areas.
Jail photo, visitation
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced that some inmate services will be put on hold Aug. 2 for system maintenance. Beginning at 10 a.m. the inmate telephone and visitation will be undergoing maintenance and will be interrupted for the remainder of the day. Services will be available again beginning Aug. 3. SmartJail Communications will not be affected by this outage. Any questions can be directed to the Charlotte County Jail at 941-833-6300 or visit ccso.org.
Charlotte Idol
The Charlotte Idol singing competition Audition Night will be virtual and live-streamed at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 on Facebook and YouTube. Singers who qualify will have the opportunity to compete on Finals Night for a chance to win cash prizes. Singers can register for $20 by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. There are only 40 audition spots available. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Darcy Woods at Darcy.Woods@CChomelesscoalition.org or by calling 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
'History Comes Alive'
Charlotte County Libraries and History is celebrating Charlotte County’s centennial with a “History Comes Alive” program, showcasing the county’s past through vignettes performed by local community members. The 3- to 5-minute vignettes will be based on historical Charlotte County events and oral written histories. Performances will be filmed in advance for viewing on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/CharlotteCountyCommunityServices, on Aug. 28. Performances may possibly be performed live on that date. Interested performers should call Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192.
Police interns sought
The Punta Gorda Police Department is currently accepting internship applications for the fall semester of 2021 and spring semester 2022. The internship program is open to college students and high school seniors interested in gaining educational experience in law enforcement, criminal justice and small government administration. Spots fill up quickly. To apply for any of these positions or for more information please visit www.pgdjobs.com, call 941-575-5571 or employeedevelopment@pgorda.us for more information.
Fertilizer ban
Southwest Florida officials remind the public that fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be used on residential or commercial turf or landscape plants between June 1 and Sept. 30. During the summer rainy season, unnecessary fertilizing and improper fertilizer application can result in runoff that sends nutrients into waterways where they feed harmful aquatic algae. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/fertilizertips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.