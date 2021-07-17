Port Charlotte Beach meeting
There will be a planning meeting to gather public input on the design and construction of a new recreation building at the Port Charlotte Beach Park. The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the current recreation center 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. The meeting will be streamed live via the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. This project is a voter-approved 2020 Sales Tax project. For information, email Lacey Solomon at Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or call 941-613-3238.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or kaheldman@alz.org.
Dive-in movie at Aquatic Center
Find your float and watch a movie Aug. 21 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Attendees can enjoy a family friendly film and make some memories while taking a dip in the heated competition pool. Popcorn, nachos, and more will be available from concessions. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting after sunset. The fee is $10 per participant and advanced registration is required at http://bit.ly/NPACDiveInMovie or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center, or at the Morgan Family Community Center. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information regarding the Dive-In Movie or other city events, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Police volunteers
The Punta Gorda Police Department's Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program is looking for volunteers. The police department has an active and diverse volunteer program including vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services and more. Members of the community interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the Volunteer Staff Coordinator at 941-575-5536.
COVID-19 vaccinations at library
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will be offering Moderna vaccines to Florida residents from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. No appointments needed. For more information, call: 941-624-7200; after hours: 941-624-7200, ext. 7332.
Public Works job fair
Charlotte County Public Works is having a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Public Works staff help preserve and sustain Charlotte County's infrastructure while protecting precious natural resources for future generations. For information, contact Public Works at 941.575.3600 or visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/publicworks.
Chamber golf scramble
The Englewood Chamber has planned its golf scramble for July 31 at Long Marsh Golf Club, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. Registration is $500 and includes golf for a foursome, two carts, chances at prizes, continental breakfast and lunch, four shirts with your team logo on back, goody bags, an ad on the chamber’s digital billboard for the weekend, plus food, drinks, camaraderie, fun and networking. Sign up your management team, employees or clients for a fun golf outing. Check-in is 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Register at englewoodchamber.com or call 941-474-5511 for more information.
Dog park closed
The Katherine Ariens Dog Park at Edgewater Park, 22410 Glass Lane in Port Charlotte, will be closed July 26 for tree trimming and maintenance of both the large and small dog areas.
Jail photo, visitation
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced that some inmate services will be put on hold Aug. 2 for system maintenance. Beginning at 10 a.m. the inmate telephone and visitation will be undergoing maintenance and will be interrupted for the remainder of the day. Services will be available again beginning Aug. 3. SmartJail Communications will not be affected by this outage. Any questions can be directed to the Charlotte County Jail at 941-833-6300 or visit ccso.org.
'History Comes Alive'
Charlotte County Libraries and History is celebrating Charlotte County’s centennial with a “History Comes Alive” program, showcasing the county’s past through vignettes performed by local community members. The 3- to 5-minute vignettes will be based on historical Charlotte County events and oral written histories. Performances will be filmed in advance for viewing on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/CharlotteCountyCommunityServices, on Aug. 28. Performances may possibly be performed live on that date. Interested performers should call Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192.
Murdock Circle committee vacancy
Murdock Circle Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers, two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meeting are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 4 p.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 5 or email Morgan.Cook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Mote’s reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Burnt Store Village Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Manchester Waterway Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.