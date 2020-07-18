Contactless food drive
A contactless food drive for St. Vincent de Paul, sponsored by the Women’s Guild, Knights of Columbus Council 12456 and Columbiettes, will be held from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. The food pantry is in dire need of non-perishable food items. Monetary gifts will also graciously be accepted.
Farmers to Families Food Box program
Farmers to Families Food Box program will be in Charlotte County 9:30 a.m.-noon July 24 at Franz Ross Park while supplies last. Fresh produce, dairy and meats will be available free to the community. Franz Ross Park is located at 19333 Quesada Ave. in Port Charlotte. For information, call 211 (or 941-205-2161 for TTY users and residents of Englewood and other areas).
Beware of COVID-19 phone scams
The Florida Department of Health is warning residents to be wary of potential coronavirus-related scams that target people during the global pandemic.
Telephone scams regarding COVID-19 test results have been reported by Floridians. Residents have been contacted by callers stating they are with the Florida Department of Health and request Social Security numbers and medical information before the caller can provide COVID-19 results.
Below are tips for how to protect yourself from scams, including the COVID-19 phone scam:
1. The Department will not call to ask for Social Security numbers or medical information.
2. Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.
3. Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.
4. Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding.
5. Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.
6. Do not click any links in a text message or email that you are unsure of.
7. If someone is approached at their home by anyone claiming to work for the Florida Department of Health or dressed in protective medical gear, they are encouraged to ask for verification. All DOH staff will have a badge displayed.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
Library to close for voting
The Mid-County Regional Library will be closed July 30-Aug. 21 to be used as an early voting and primary election site. The library will resume its limited service hours on Aug. 22. Curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and all other library branches from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3188 or Tracy.Herman@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Pier parking lot to close
The pier parking lot at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road in Port Charlotte, will be closed for construction July 27-Aug. 9. Patrons are encouraged to use other areas of the park until construction is complete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.