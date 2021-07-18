Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting a drive-thru Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Centennial Park baseball fields parking lot. A total of 500 free backpacks will be distributed to the first 350 students in grades K-5 and the first 150 students in grades 6-12. Children must be present to receive a backpack and all families must remain in their vehicles. Centennial Park ballfields are located at 1185 Centennial Blvd. Port Charlotte. For more information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Casino trip
Women With A Mission is once again sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee casino on July 24. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and returns the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005. All proceeds from this trip will be given to a local charity.
Art exhibit
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park will host a reception for Kathleen Hartman and Pauline Sticker at 6 p.m. July 30 at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Hartman’s art features her exceptional watercolors and pastel paintings and Sticker’s medium is beautiful fused glasses. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 25. The reception and exhibit is open to the public. Meet the artists and celebrate their arts. For additional information call the North Port Art Center at 941-413-6460.
Public Works job fair
Charlotte County Public Works is having a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Public Works staff help preserve and sustain Charlotte County's infrastructure while protecting precious natural resources for future generations. For information, contact Public Works at 941.575.3600 or visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/publicworks.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard, from Midas Court to Wickens Avenue in Port Charlotte, will be closed until Aug. 6. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Charlotte Idol
The Charlotte Idol singing competition Audition Night will be virtual and live-streamed at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 on Facebook and YouTube. Singers who qualify will have the opportunity to compete on Finals Night for a chance to win cash prizes. Singers can register for $20 by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. There are only 40 audition spots available. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Darcy Woods at Darcy.Woods@CChomelesscoalition.org or by calling 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Warm Mineral Springs for free
The city of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis. The springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed. Spa services are not included in the free admission. For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including general rules and prohibited items, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineral SpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free online tutoring
The Sarasota County Library system is offering free live online tutoring for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Just enter www.brainfuse.com/highed/helpNow.asp?a_id=351EB626&ss=&r= into a web browser and select a grade and subject and get help within minutes.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Burnt Store Village Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Manchester Waterway Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.
Calendar contest
The theme of Charlotte County's 2022 county calendar will be "One Charlotte, One Water." The public is invited to submit photos that feature water in Charlotte County: waterways, harbor, ponds, drinking water — anything water. Fifteen photos will be featured in the 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar.
It’s free and easy to enter. Simply email your photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line One Charlotte, One Water and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Photos must be horizontal and 11 inches by 8.5 inches. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in November at county facilities to be announced.
For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
