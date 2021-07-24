Dog park closed
The Katherine Ariens Dog Park at Edgewater Park, 22410 Glass Lane in Port Charlotte, will be closed Monday for tree trimming and maintenance of both the large and small dog areas.
Reverse job fair
Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association will hold a reverse job fair at 3 p.m. July 29 at the CDBIA office, 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd. Port Charlotte.
Bring up to copies of your resume. If you do not have access to a printer, the CDBIA can make copies for you.
At the CDBIA Reverse Job Fair, job seekers will be able to take a seat and companies will stand up and share information about their company, benefits, openings and advancement opportunities. Job seekers will be able to ask questions and learn about so many new career paths. If a job seeker is interested in learning more about the company, they can hand their resume to the representative. Job opportunities available will be office positions, laborer, management, etc.
Leaders from the CDBIA Next-Gen will be offering tips and tricks such as providing interview skills, questions to ask during an interview, what not to do at an interview, how to communicate with the other generations, and beyond the interview- how to keep that great career.
There will be refreshments available for job seekers.
If you are interested in attending, please reserve your seat today. Visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Scavenger hunt
A Tails & Tales scavenger hunt will be held for kids from 10 a.m.-noon July 31 at the DeSoto County Public Library. There will be prizes and refreshments. To reserve a spot for your child, or for more information, call 863-993-4851.
Grandparent’s Day Social
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will celebrate Grandparent’s Day with an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures are invited to bring children age 4 and up to participate in memorable crafts and goofy games, followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culvers. Fee is $3 per person. Preregister at http://bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay, at the Morgan or Mullen Community Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for assistance.
Tringali Park sidewalk repair
Sidewalk and concrete repairs at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will begin on July 28. The affected area is located around the playground, tennis courts and walking path. The outdoor amenities will remain open but, park users are encouraged to use caution around the area. Work should be completed by Aug. 13.
Charlotte Idol
The Charlotte Idol singing competition Audition Night will be virtual and live-streamed at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 on Facebook and YouTube. Singers who qualify will have the opportunity to compete on Finals Night for a chance to win cash prizes. Singers can register for $20 by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. There are only 40 audition spots available. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Darcy Woods at Darcy.Woods@CChomelesscoalition.org or by calling 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Englewood Chamber has planned its golf scramble for July 31 at Long Marsh Golf Club, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. Registration is $500 and includes golf for a foursome, two carts, chances at prizes, continental breakfast and lunch, four shirts with your team logo on back, goody bags, an ad on the chamber’s digital billboard for the weekend, plus food, drinks, camaraderie, fun and networking. Sign up your management team, employees or clients for a fun golf outing. Check-in is 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Register at englewoodchamber.com or call 941-474-5511 for more information.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
'History Comes Alive'
Charlotte County Libraries and History is celebrating Charlotte County’s centennial with a “History Comes Alive” program, showcasing the county’s past through vignettes performed by local community members. The 3- to 5-minute vignettes will be based on historical Charlotte County events and oral written histories. Performances will be filmed in advance for viewing on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/CharlotteCountyCommunityServices, on Aug. 28. Performances may possibly be performed live on that date. Interested performers should call Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Mote's reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Murdock Circle committee vacancy
Murdock Circle Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers, two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meeting are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 4 p.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 5 or email Morgan.Cook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.