Maintenance at South Gulf Cove Lock
Maintenance work will be performed at South Gulf Cove lock on Thursday. Staff will be on site to allow access through the lock, but there may be intermittent delays while maintenance is performed.
Library to close for voting
The Mid-County Regional Library will be closed Thursday through Aug. 21 to be used as an early voting and primary election site. The library will resume its limited service hours on Aug. 22. Curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and all other library branches from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3188 or Tracy.Herman@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Free guided walk at Tippecanoe II
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC on a free guided walk at 8 a.m. Aug. 4 through Tippecanoe II Mitigation Park in Port Charlotte. This 150-acre preserve is home to several families of the threatened Florida scrub jay. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Guardian Ad Litem information session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational sessions via Zoom. The August sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 19. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for one of the August sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times available.
Pier parking lot to close
The pier parking lot at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road in Port Charlotte, will be closed for construction through Aug. 9. Patrons are encouraged to use other areas of the park until construction is complete.
Free guided walk at Oyster Creek
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC on a free guided walk at 8 a.m. Aug. 13 through the old growth pine flatwoods and mangrove fringe of 125-acre Oyster Creek/Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
COVID-19 testing in DeSoto
A DeSoto County community COVID-19 testing site will be available on a more regular basis in Arcadia through Aug. 20. Testing is free and available to anyone regardless of symptoms. No prescription is required. Pre-registration, however, is encouraged by calling 863-993-4601, ext. 1.
The testing site will be held from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Turner Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
The test used will be a nasal swab. Once samples are collected they will be sent to a commercial lab for testing and results will be provided as soon as they are available. For more information, visit http://desotobocc.com/covid-19-information-and-resources.
Cultural Center Putting Contest
On Aug. 22, the Cultural Center of Charlotte County will be hosting the First Putting Contest at Riverwood Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $50 and will be used to support the Cultural Center, which has suffered financially due to COVID-19. With the purchase of a ticket, you will be assigned a time slot in order to maintain social distancing. Players will first shoot one 10-foot putt. All players who make that putt will then move on to shoot one 30-foot putt. All players who make the 30-foot putt with then have one attempt at a 50-foot putt. In the event that more than one player make all three putts, those players will participate in a 50-foot putt shootout for $10,000. For more information on participation or sponsorship, please contact Emily Lytle at 941-625-4175.
Free guided walks at Tippecanoe
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Aug. 26 or Sept. 3 on a free guided walk through 308-acre Tippecanoe Environmental Park. This Charlotte County park includes habitats such as scrub, pine flatwoods, marsh and wetlands. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Edgewater Park Small Dog Park closed
The Edgewater Park small dog park at 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor, will be closed through Sept. 7 for sod replacement. Dog owners are encouraged to share the large dog area and be considerate of one another. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
