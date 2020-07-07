COVID-19 testing for Charlotte residents
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has reopened the COVID-19 test site at the Charlotte County Sports Park. The test site located at the Cooper Street Recreational Center in Punta Gorda is no longer operational.
The drive-thru testing site at the Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, will be open from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Thursday.
Residents can secure an appointment for testing by registering at: https://coadfl.org/.
Individuals must be 18 years and older. Appointments are not required; however, it does speed up the process by registering ahead. Additionally, anti-body testing will not be available.
All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Results may take up to seven-10 business days.
Other COVID-19 testing locations available:
• Publix by Florida Division of Emergency Management: 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Monday-Friday beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last. Appointments are not required. No cost.
• CVS Pharmacy: 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. By appointment only. Register at CVS.com. No cost.
• Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida: 4300 Kings Hwy #210, Port Charlotte. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Must meet CDC criteria for testing. Individuals must be 18 years and older. Call ahead at 844-342-7935.
• Local providers: Most Charlotte County doctors are doing testing for current patients. Contact your current provider for more information.
Pediatric locations available:
• Local pediatricians: Most Charlotte County pediatricians are doing testing for current patients. Must meet CDC criteria for testing. Contact your current provider for more information.
• Robert Taylor Community Center Drive Up Clinic: 1845 34th St, Sarasota. All ages. No appointment needed. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily or until capacity is reached.
Edgewater Park Small Dog Park to close
The Edgewater Park small dog park at 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor will be closed July 13 through Sept. 7 for sod replacement. Dog owners are encouraged to share the large dog area and be considerate of one another. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free guided walk at AmberjackThe Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join Mike Weisensee at 8 a.m. July 15 on a free guided bird walk through the scrub and pine flatwoods of the 217-acre Amberjack Environmental Park in Rotonda. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
COVID-19 testing in DeSotoA DeSoto County community COVID-19 testing site will be available on a more regular basis in Arcadia. Testing is free and available to anyone regardless of symptoms. No prescription is required. Pre-registration, however, is encouraged by calling 863-993-4601, ext. 1.
The testing site will be held from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and beginning July 16, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Turner Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
The test used will be a nasal swab. Once samples are collected they will be sent to a commercial lab for testing and results will be provided as soon as they are available. For more information, visit http://desotobocc.com/covid-19-information-and-resources.
Sarasota County hiring poll workers
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is urging Sarasota County voters to consider working as poll workers for the Aug. 18 Primary Election and Nov. 3 General Election.
“Sarasota County is facing a shortage of poll workers for coming elections, which are only months away,” Turner said. “Recruiting poll workers is always challenging but recruiting during the current health crisis makes it especially difficult to ensure adequate staffing levels at the polls,” he added.
Poll workers are paid for training and for working at the polls. The total compensation ranges from $160 to $275, depending on the position worked. Turner noted that, for the coming elections, his office is also recruiting bilingual (English-Spanish) workers, as well as high school and college students, who meet the criteria listed.
To be a poll worker, one must:
• Be a registered voter of Sarasota County (or be at least 16 years of age and pre-registered to vote);
• Be able to read, write and speak English,
• Complete state-mandated training prior to each election, and
• Be willing to work a minimum of 14 hours on Election Day, from 6 a.m. until after the polls have closed (7 p.m.) and all tasks have been completed.
If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, visit SarasotaVotes.com. You can complete and submit your application online in just a few minutes. For more information, call 941-861-8640.
Punta Gorda, Englewood libraries offer laptop access
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library and Englewood Charlotte Public Library is now providing lobby laptop access by reservation. Access will be available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Laptop computers will be available in the library lobby by reservation only at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Use will be limited to 90 minutes per person per day. Printing will not be available. To reserve a laptop at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, call 941-833-5461. To reserve a laptop at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, call 941-681-3734. Signs will be posted reminding patrons to follow CDC guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing.
Previously announced curbside holds pickup will continue at all library branches. That service is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. All libraries remain closed for general use except for the Mid-County Regional Library.
For information, contact Jonathan Westbrook at 941-833-5459 or Jonathan.Westbrook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library or contact Lynda Citro at 941-681-3739 or Lynda.Citro@CharlotteCountyFl.gov for the Englewood Charlotte Public Library.
