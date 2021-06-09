Boston bombing survivor speaks
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Rebekah Gregory will be the special guest speaker for Today Matters Mental Health Ministries at 4 p.m. June 19 at First United Methodist Church in the Life Center, located at 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Doors will open at 3 p.m. for photo opportunities and a chance to speak with Rebekah one-on-one. Rebekah has made it her life’s mission to help children suffering with loss, pain, PTSD and more. Through her foundation, Rebekah’s Angels Foundation, she has helped numerous children overcome various traumatic events. Copies of her book, “Taking Back My Life," will be available for purchase and autograph. For more information, call 863-244-6289 or visit www.whatis1st.com and click on the Today Matters logo.
Casino trip
Women With A Mission is once again sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee casino on July 24. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and returns the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005. All proceeds from this trip will be given to a local charity.
Kings Highway lane closure
The southbound right lane on Kings Highway from Midway Boulevard to Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to June 23. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers may experience slow-moving traffic and temporary delays and should allow extra time and caution.
Phosphate meeting
The DeSoto County Commission will hold a public workshop at 9 a.m. June 29 in the Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia. The purpose of the meeting is to receive and discuss presentations on Mosaic's water quality monitoring programs and practices. Presenters include: Beth Niac, Mosaic; Josh Lipham, Mosaic; Scott Lehr, Mosaic; Keith Alam, Mosaic; Joy Jackson, Florida Department of Protection; Vinette Godelia, Hopping Green & Sams; and Devin Lawrence, Mosaic. After the presentations and discussion, the public will have an opportunity to address the Board and present relevant information on the topic being discussed for three minutes each. Members of the public who wish to present written materials are encouraged to submit such materials to the Board at least five business days prior to the workshop. No formal action concerning phosphate mining will be taken at the workshop.
Boat ramp closures
Intermittent boat ramp closures to replace boarding piers will occur through July 1 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. One boat ramp will remain open at a time for public use while the work is being completed. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area.
Computer group
Charlotte County Computer Group has been providing monthly meetings to membership via Zoom during 2020 but the first face-to-face meetings have resumed at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m. and general meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and Chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge. Previous meetings can be viewed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpkwhi8Sdl-FQSdjnY7Og.
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. Families and eligible college students interested in more information should contact school counselor; veterans should contact Grover Mudd at the club.
More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained at http://cccgc.info or by calling 941-585-0356.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mote's reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
