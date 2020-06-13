New COVID-19 testing site In Punta Gorda
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will provide free COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing at the Cooper Street Recreation Center, 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda. Testing will be from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday. Register online at COADFL.org. The testing location at the Charlotte Sports Park location is now closed.
Tom Adams Bridge closed to boats only
The Tom Adams Bridge in West Charlotte County is closed to boat traffic only. For more information, contact Patrick Ferriter at 941-681-3776 or Patrick.Ferriter@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Punta Gorda food drive
Burnt Store Isles is sponsoring a food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday at the corner of Monaco and Tripoli boulevards in Punta Gorda. Please drop off non-perishable foods, personal, and cleaning items. For more information, call 732-600-6170.
Portion of Harbor Boulevard closed
The southbound lane of Harbor Boulevard, between Bachmann Boulevard and Seyburn Terrace, in Port Charlotte, will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday until Friday. This is required to mill and pave the area as part of the Bachmann Boulevard water control structure replacement project. Warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Blood drive
Key Agency will host a blood drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 24 in the parking lot of the business, 1201 S McCall Road, Englewood. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be there. There will be free COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors, along with a free OneBlood T-shirt, a coupon for Culvers, and a wellness check. Please bring photo ID. Visit www.OneBlood.org/donate-now and use the sponsor code 11246.
Sailing camp
The Englewood Sailing Association has changed the schedule for its annual “Learn to Sail” camp.
The new dates announced this week are July 6-10, July 13-17 and July 27-31. The dates were pushed back over concerns surrounding the COVID-10 pandemic. Sailing Association members are incorporating social distancing and cleaning procedures in place and will use the month of June to practice them.
The Learn to Sail camps are for kids aged 10-17 who know how to swim. Sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. The course is offered at $150. Students must know how to swim. Boats and books are provided. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information log on to www:englewoodsailing.org or call 941-451-9856.
Intermediate and advanced sailing courses are also offered. Adult sailing is also available for members. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org/programs/ online-program-registration, then select “Specialty Camp” then “2020 Sailing Camp.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.