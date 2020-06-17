COVID-19 testing site in Punta Gorda
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will provide free COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing at the Cooper Street Recreation Center, 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda. Testing will be from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday. Register online at COADFL.org. The testing location at the Charlotte Sports Park location is now closed. For more information, call 211 or visit COADFL.org.
Charlotte County committee vacancies
The Charlotte County Commission is seeking volunteers for the following appointments:
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Harbour Heights Waterway Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Pirate Harbor Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
• South Charlotte Stormwater Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• West Charlotte Stormwater Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
Prescribed fires scheduled for Charlotte County
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through September on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 260 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Charlotte County offers info text system
The Charlotte County Emergency Management Office has established the CharCoCares text system to provide local updates related to COVID-19, area resources and opportunities as they become available. Charlotte County also will be using this for hurricane season updates. Simply text CharCoCares to 888-777 to opt in. The service is free; message and data rates may apply.
Fertilizer restricted season returns
Sarasota County reminds the community to skip using nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers on lawns and landscapes through Sept. 30, as part of an effort to keep the community's waterways healthy.
Enacted in 2007, the fertilizer restriction ordinance reduces the nutrients in stormwater and helps to protect natural habitats in area waterways that receive runoff from our stormwater system.
According to Sarasota County Air and Water Quality Supervisor John Morgan, the frequency and amount of rain we experience during the summer months causes fertilizer to be washed away before it can be absorbed into the landscape. The nutrients found in fertilizer, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus, add to what is already a nutrient-rich environment which leads to algae blooms, diminishes water quality and threatens aquatic life.
Sarasota County offers the following summertime yard tips:
• Use only fertilizers with zero nitrogen and zero phosphorous.
• Apply iron, found at most garden centers, as an effective and environmentally friendly alternative to keep lawns green during the summer.
• Use compost to enrich the soil.
• Buy plants adapted to Florida's hot and humid climate.
• Mow higher to encourage deep roots that resist fungus and pests.
• Make sure grass clippings are swept or blown back into the yard, or recycled in a compost pile. Do not allow grass clippings to be washed into storm drains.
• Adhere to watering restrictions; even-numbered addresses water only on Tuesday and odd-numbered addresses water only on Thursdays. Remember irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
Spinnaker, Sunnybrook sidewalks underway
Construction of the Spinnaker and Sunnybrook Boulevard sidewalk project has begun and will continue through mid-November. This project will construct sidewalks on Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from the North Access Road to Wilmington Boulevard. Travelers may experience lane closures, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Voices of Hope Gala rescheduled
Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit, has rescheduled its Voices of Hope Gala for Nov. 12. The inaugural event, which will feature dinner, entertainment and a live auction, was originally scheduled for March 28, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus. The gala starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Club at Grandezza, 11481 Grande Oak Blvd., Estero. Guardian ad Litem Foundation also is seeking donations for auction packages, including gift certificates, experiences and other items.
Tickets are available for $175 each or $1,750 for a table of 10. For more information about the Voices of Hope Gala or to purchase tickets, visit VoicesForKids.org/event/Voices-of-Hope or call 239-533-1435.
Proceeds from gala will help Guardian ad Litem Foundation recruit, train and support volunteer child advocates, as well as provide financial assistance to help meet a child’s basic and developmental needs. The Foundation’s court-certified volunteer child advocates serve as the “voice” for abused, neglected and abandoned youth in Southwest Florida as they navigate the judicial, education and child welfare systems.
Pet licensing options
Charlotte County Animal Control is announcing several new ways to purchase your pet's license tag. All Charlotte County Tax Collector's Offices will be offering animal tags at any of their locations in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood and Murdock. Pet owners are required to have a current and verifiable rabies vaccine for each pet to utilize these services. Please do not bring pets to the office, but service animals are welcome.
Due to these expanded options available to pet owners, Animal Control will no longer offer pet tags from the main office at 26571 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
Pet owners who currently use their veterinarian to obtain pet tags can continue to do so.
Visit www.CharlotteCountyfl.gov for additional options or contact Administrative Services Coordinator Tracie Baird at 941-833-5684 or Tracie.Baird@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.