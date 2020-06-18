Prescribed fires scheduled for Charlotte County
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through September on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 260 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
COVID-19 testing site in Punta Gorda
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County will provide free COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing at the Cooper Street Recreation Center, 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda. Testing will be from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday. Register online at COADFL.org. The testing location at the Charlotte Sports Park location is now closed. For more information, call 211 or visit COADFL.org.
Charlotte County offers info text system
The Charlotte County Emergency Management Office has established the CharCoCares text system to provide local updates related to COVID-19, area resources and opportunities as they become available. Charlotte County also will be using this for hurricane season updates. Simply text CharCoCares to 888-777 to opt in. The service is free; message and data rates may apply.
