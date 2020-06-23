Free COVID-19 testing in DeSoto
Free COVID-19 testing is available to anyone with or without symptoms from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. today, Thursday and Friday at the Turner Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia. No appointment or prescription is needed.
The test used will be a nasal swab. Results will be provided as soon as they are available. For more information, visit http://desotobocc.com/covid-19-information-and-resources or call the DeSoto Health Department at 863-491-7580.
Sarasota County hiring poll workers
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is urging Sarasota County voters to consider working as poll workers for the Aug. 18 Primary Election and Nov. 3 General Election.
“Sarasota County is facing a shortage of poll workers for coming elections, which are only months away,” Turner said. “Recruiting poll workers is always challenging but recruiting during the current health crisis makes it especially difficult to ensure adequate staffing levels at the polls,” he added.
Poll workers are paid for training and for working at the polls. The total compensation ranges from $160 to $275, depending on the position worked. Turner noted that, for the coming elections, his office is also recruiting bilingual (English-Spanish) workers, as well as high school and college students, who meet the criteria listed.
To be a poll worker, one must:
• Be a registered voter of Sarasota County (or be at least 16 years of age and pre-registered to vote);
• Be able to read, write and speak English,
• Complete state-mandated training prior to each election, and
• Be willing to work a minimum of 14 hours on Election Day, from 6 a.m. until after the polls have closed (7 p.m.) and all tasks have been completed.
If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, visit SarasotaVotes.com. You can complete and submit your application online in just a few minutes. For more information, call 941-861-8640.
Harbor Boulevard lane closures
The southbound lane of Harbor Boulevard, between Bachmann Boulevard and Seyburn Terrace in Port Charlotte, will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday. This is required to pave the area as part of the Bachmann Boulevard water control structure replacement project. Warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Utilities' Customer Support Center to open for appointments
Starting July 6, the Charlotte County Utilities Department Customer Support Center at the East Port Environmental Campus, 25550 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, will be open by appointment for employees’ safety. To schedule an appointment, call 941-764-4300. Walk-in services other than the payment drop box will not be available. Customers can still drop off their payments in the various payment boxes, by mail, pay their utility bill online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or by phone at 941-764-4300.
Punta Gorda, Englewood libraries offer laptop access
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library and Englewood Charlotte Public Library is now providing lobby laptop access by reservation. Access will be available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Laptop computers will be available in the library lobby by reservation only at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Use will be limited to 90 minutes per person per day. Printing will not be available. To reserve a laptop at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, call 941-833-5461. To reserve a laptop at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, call 941-681-3734. Signs will be posted reminding patrons to follow CDC guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing.
Previously announced curbside holds pickup will continue at all library branches. That service is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. All libraries remain closed for general use except for the Mid-County Regional Library.
For information, contact Jonathan Westbrook at 941-833-5459 or Jonathan.Westbrook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library or contact Lynda Citro at 941-681-3739 or Lynda.Citro@CharlotteCountyFl.gov for the Englewood Charlotte Public Library.
Charlotte County committee vacancies
The Charlotte County Commission is seeking volunteers for the following appointments:
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Harbour Heights Waterway Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Pirate Harbor Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
• South Charlotte Stormwater Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• West Charlotte Stormwater Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
