Library renovation
The Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St., is closed for renovation. Summer Read and Feed outdoor activities will continue during the renovation, however, all other in-person library services will be suspended during the renovation. Library users are invited/encouraged to visit the other Charlotte County Libraries & History locations during the renovation:
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested, attend a one-hour informational session via Zoom. The July session will be held from noon-1 p.m. July 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Phosphate meeting
The DeSoto County Commission will hold a public workshop at 9 a.m. June 29 in the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia. The purpose of the meeting is to receive and discuss presentations on Mosaic's water quality monitoring programs and practices. Presenters include: Beth Niac, Mosaic; Josh Lipham, Mosaic; Scott Lehr, Mosaic; Keith Alam, Mosaic; Joy Jackson, Florida Department of Protection; Vinette Godelia, Hopping Green & Sams; and Devin Lawrence, Mosaic. After the presentations and discussion, the public will have an opportunity to address the Board and present relevant information on the topic being discussed for three minutes each. Members of the public who wish to present written materials are encouraged to submit such materials to the Board at least five business days prior to the workshop. No formal action concerning phosphate mining will be taken at the workshop.
Public Works job fair
Charlotte County Public Works is having a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Public Works staff help preserve and sustain Charlotte County's infrastructure while protecting precious natural resources for future generations. For information, contact Public Works at 941.575.3600 or visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/publicworks.
NARFE July Meeting
NARFE Peace River Chapter 2194 will hold a summer social luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda, for a luncheon and sharing personal tips on hurricane protection. The new Elks menu has something for everyone. The Elks no longer require masks per CDC guidelines. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Boat ramp closures
Intermittent boat ramp closures to replace boarding piers will occur through July 1 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. One boat ramp will remain open at a time for public use while the work is being completed. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area.
Dart tourney fundraiser
All are invited to the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association's Dart Tournament on July 10 at the Icehouse Pub in Punta Gorda. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. and darts will be in the air at 2:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for the first-, second- and third-place dart teams.
Prize for first place: $400 and the winner gets to choose which of the following CDBIA nonprofit members will receive $500: Boy and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Young Life, Crossroads Hope Academy, Gulf Coast Partnership or The Homeless Coalition.
Registration is $80 per team (four players). Register before June 26 and save $20 per team.
For any additional information or to register, contact Alaina at Alaina@CDBIA.com.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard, from Midas Court to Wickens Avenue in Port Charlotte, will be closed until July 16. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Casino trip
Women With A Mission is once again sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee casino on July 24. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and returns the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005. All proceeds from this trip will be given to a local charity.
Fertilizer ban
Southwest Florida officials remind the public that fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be used on residential or commercial turf or landscape plants between June 1 and Sept. 30. During the summer rainy season, unnecessary fertilizing and improper fertilizer application can result in runoff that sends nutrients into waterways where they feed harmful aquatic algae. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/fertilizertips.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is searching for two volunteers who must be permanent residents of Charlotte County who are interested in preserving the history of Charlotte County. The position calls for these members to serve from different Charlotte County historical organizations. The terms are three years and will be staggered. For more information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Agricultural board seeks volunteer
The Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for one voluntary member who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
