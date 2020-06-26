Free COVID-19 testing in DeSoto
A DeSoto County community COVID-19 testing site will be available on a more regular basis starting Monday in Arcadia. Testing is free and available to anyone regardless of symptoms. No prescription is required. Pre-registration, however, is encouraged by calling 863-993-4601, ext. 1.
The testing site will be held from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and beginning July 16, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Turner Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia. Due to the July 4 holiday, testing will be offered Thursday, July 2, instead of Friday, July 3.
The test used will be a nasal swab. Once samples are collected they will be sent to a commercial lab for testing and results will be provided as soon as they are available. For more information, visit http://desotobocc.com/covid-19-information-and-resources.
COVID-19 testing in North Port
Department of Health-Sarasota is scheduled to host a by-appointment COVID-19 drive-thru testing opportunity from 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday at Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port. DOH Sarasota is prioritizing COVID-19 testing for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting, however, additional slots are available for those without current symptoms seeking a test. DOH Sarasota will have 100 COVID-19 tests available for this one-day, four-hour testing opportunity, appointments are required as demand for testing is high.
To be evaluated and to make an appointment, call 941-861-2883 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. While these are primarily drive-thru sites, DOH Sarasota can accommodate walk-ups, and people on bicycles.
Tringali playground temporarily closes
The Tringali Park playground, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be closed Monday through July 12 for shade structure installation. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Public input sought for transportation meetings
The Charlotte County-Punta Gorda-Metropolitan Planning Organization will be holding a series of virtual community outreach events to solicit public opinion, ideas and comments on the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan. The last meeting is 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday in a virtual GoToMeeting webinar format. Public input includes ranking and prioritization of transportation projects (needs) based on revenue sources projected out to the year 2045.
Enter or click the link to join the meeting: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/7071142204484954637
Persons wishing to provide public comment will still be allowed to do so by alternative means. Written comments may be submitted by either emailing the comments to office@ccmpo.com or mailing the comments to: Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization, 25550 Harborview Road, Suite 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33980-2503.
The comments will be considered towards the 2045 Cost Feasible Plan projects and will be incorporated as part of the plan. More information regarding the workshops and transportation issues are available on the MPO website at www.ccmpo.com.
For more information, contact the MPO Office at 941-883-3535 or office@ccmpo.com.
