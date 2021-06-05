Bayshore Live Oak Park update
Maintenance and construction of park sidewalks and concrete amenities are scheduled to begin Monday at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte. The park will remain open, but patrons are encouraged to use caution and avoid construction areas closed off to the public.
Weather radio contestHurricane season is from June 1 through Nov. 30. Submit a photo of your emergency preparedness kit on the pinned post on the Charlotte County Emergency Management Facebook page, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, for a chance to win one of four all-purpose weather radios for your kit. The contest will end at 9 a.m. Monday.
Learn how to create a plan and build a kit by visiting www.ready.gov/plan or www.ready.gov/kit.
Four winners will be selected randomly from the names of those who submitted a photo. The drawing will be streamed live at 1:30 p.m. Monday on the Charlotte County Emergency Management Facebook page.
Arts in the Parks
The Charlotte County Community Services and Human Services departments are partnering with the Charlotte Community Foundation and the Punta Gorda Symphony to present Arts in the Park at McGuire Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12.
The event features live music performed by the Punta Gorda Symphony Wind Ensemble.There will be outdoor activities, community poem writing, Orange STEM lab, Highwaymen Art in the Park, and Decades of Charlotte County, a centennial static display. Reading programs will be conducted by the Charlotte County Public Library and the Charlotte County Imagination Library.
McGuire Park is located at 21125 McGuire Ave., Port Charlotte.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour informational session via Zoom. The June session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the June session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Lane closures on Sandhill Boulevard
Intermittent lane closures will occur in Port Charlotte on Sandhill Boulevard, between the Kings Highway intersection and 1,000 feet south, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday until June 11. The lane closures are required for the paving of both northbound and southbound lanes. Travelers will experience lane closures, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays. Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
South Gulf Cove Park restrooms
The South Gulf Cove Park restrooms will be closed for renovations through June 11. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time. South Gulf Cove Park is located at 10150 Amicola St., Port Charlotte.
Boston bombing survivor speaks
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Rebekah Gregory will be the special guest speaker for Today Matters Mental Health Ministries at 4 p.m. June 19 at First United Methodist Church in the Life Center, located at 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Doors will open at 3 p.m. for photo opportunities and a chance to speak with Rebekah one-on-one. Rebekah has made it her life’s mission to help children suffering with loss, pain, PTSD and more. Through her foundation, Rebekah’s Angels Foundation, she has helped numerous children overcome various traumatic events. Copies of her book, “Taking Back My Life,” will be available for purchase and autograph. For more information, call 863-244-6289 or visit www.whatis1st.com and click on the Today Matters logo.
Phosphate meeting
The DeSoto County Commission will hold a public workshop at 9 a.m. June 29 in the Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia. The purpose of the meeting is to receive and discuss presentations on Mosaic’s water quality monitoring programs and practices. Presenters include: Beth Niac, Mosaic; Josh Lipham, Mosaic; Scott Lehr, Mosaic; Keith Alam, Mosaic; Joy Jackson, Florida Department of Protection; Vinette Godelia, Hopping Green & Sams; and Devin Lawrence, Mosaic. After the presentations and discussion, the public will have an opportunity to address the Board and present relevant information on the topic being discussed for three minutes each. Members of the public who wish to present written materials are encouraged to submit such materials to the Board at least five business days prior to the workshop. No formal action concerning phosphate mining will be taken at the workshop.
Boat ramp closures
Intermittent boat ramp closures to replace boarding piers will occur through July 1 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. One boat ramp will remain open at a time for public use while the work is being completed. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area.
Dart tourney fundraiser
All are invited to the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association’s Dart Tournament on July 10 at the Icehouse Pub in Punta Gorda. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. and darts will be in the air at 2:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for the first-, second- and third-place dart teams.
Prize for first place: $400 and the winner gets to choose which of the following CDBIA nonprofit members will receive $500: Boy and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Young Life, Crossroads Hope Academy, Gulf Coast Partnership or The Homeless Coalition.
Registration is $80 per team (four players). Register before June 26 and save $20 per team.
For any additional information or to register, contact Alaina at Alaina@CDBIA.com.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard, from Midas Court to Wickens Avenue in Port Charlotte, will be closed until July 16. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
