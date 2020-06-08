Charlotte to reopen playgrounds, McGuire Park splashpad June 15
Charlotte County playgrounds and the McGuire Park splashpad in Port Charlotte will open June 15, a press release from Charlotte County government announced.
Park users are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing, good hygiene and personal protection.
Charlotte County seeks volunteers for committees
The Charlotte County Commission is seeking volunteers for the following appointments:
Historical Advisory Committee needs members-at-large to serve for a term expiring on Sept. 30, 2020. Must have background in disciplines of architecture, history, urban planning, archaeology or related discipline such as American studies or American civilization. Must be a resident and elector of Charlotte County. For additional information or to obtain an application, call 941-743-1309 or email Joann.Dillon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee seeks a licensed general contractor to serve on the committee. Volunteer must hold a valid Florida contractor’s license and be a resident of Charlotte County. Term will expire in October 2022. To obtain an application or for additional information, call 941-743-1309 or email Joann.Dillon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking one volunteer to serve as a mechanical contractor. Volunteer must be a licensed Mechanical/HVAC Contractor and a resident of Charlotte County. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 18500 Murdock Circle, Administration Building. The term will expire on June 26, 2022. To obtain an application, please call 941-743-1298 or email Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Health Planning Council of SWFL needs a a citizen to serve as a board member representing a health care consumer, a medical provider or an administrator. The term is two years ending in December 2021. Please email Morgan.Cook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for an application and more information.
Charlotte parking fees reinstated
Charlotte County beach and boat ramp parking fees have been reinstated. Patrons without a seasonal or annual parking pass or a state-issued handicap permit must use the ParkMobile website or phone app to pay for parking. No cash, coins or credit cards will be accepted at the meters.
Beach and boat ramp parking can be paid at the beach with your smartphone or in advance by tablet, computer or smartphone. Visit the ParkMobile website at www.ParkMobile.com or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
This policy will protect patrons and staff from exposure to the new coronavirus by eliminating interaction with the meters and money deposited by patrons. Parking fees partially fund Community Services Department operations, facilities and services.
Guardian Ad Litem information session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. This session will be held from noon-1 p.m. June 10. It is open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Blaser Street closed
Blaser Street between Burlingame and Fitzpatrick avenues in Port Charlotte will be closed until July 2. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
New app for domestic violence victims
Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting a free, new mobile app created by security and home automation company ADT, that can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting their abusers. The app, SoSecure, is available for free download on both iOS and Android and provides domestic violence victims with the ability to discreetly ‘call’ for help with a simple swipe on their mobile phone. SoSecure can help victims, isolated with abusers while social distancing, inconspicuously put out a call for help—without ever needing to speak. Once users engage the SOS feature within the app, they can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live, professionally trained ADT monitoring agent to relay information about their situation. ADT can then place an emergency call to authorities on behalf of the victim, so the abuser is not alerted.
SoSecure offers several benefits that can be helpful to people in abusive situations, including:
GPS Coordination: When a user triggers an alert through SoSecure, the app gains access to the user’s GPS coordinates (something not all 911 centers are set up to receive) to help determine where they are located;
Discreet Chat: Users can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live ADT monitoring agent 24/7 via the app to relay information, such as the type of first responder support they might require, and/or confirm whether or not they are in fact experiencing an emergency; and
Emergency Contact Notification: SoSecure enables users to include emergency contact information, so family and friends can be alerted in case of an emergency.
Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
