Conway Boulevard closure
Conway Boulevard at Sharon Circle to Dalton Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed from until Friday, March 26. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to use caution and choose an alternate route when possible.
Easter drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. Bicycle helmets will be given to each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. And the Easter Bunny will be on the scene waving to the kids. The event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
Hazardous waste event
The DeSoto County Landfill will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste Shed Cleanout for residents of DeSoto County from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the HHW (Household Hazardous Waste) Collection Barn, 3268 SW Dishong Ave., Arcadia. Items being accepted include: pesticides, herbicides, solvents, thinners, antifreeze, pool chemicals, muriatic acid, cleaning fluids, paints, brake fluids, degreasers and other hazardous waste. The For more information, call 863-993-4826.
Garden Extravaganza
To recognize Charlotte County’s centennial celebration and the Port Charlotte Garden Club’s 63-year existence, a garden expo will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Port Charlotte Beach Park pavilion, 4500 Harbor Blvd. All is co-sponsored with Charlotte County Community Services, open to the public and free admission. This “Garden Extravaganza” will feature an array of plants for purchase. Other items will include member-crafted shell art, note cards, boondoggles and glass yard art. Garden-related vendors will be selling palm trees, decorated plant pots, orchids, bonsai creations and wood art. Education in plant propagation, succulent plants and butterfly gardening will also take place along with palm-weaving demonstrations of making boondoggles. Being a nonprofit group, proceeds of this event and other club fundraisers are directed to academic scholarships and contributions to garden focused organizations. For more info, call 941-661-4676.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Burnt Store Title & Escrow is holding its first annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 3 at Kiwanis Park, 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. The event is free. There will be prizes raffled with donations going to Valerie's House. There will be rides, games, prizes and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Bring a basket.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Boat ramp closed
The boat ramp at Riverside Park, 8120 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, will be closed to motorized vessels until further notice. The ramp will remain open for non-motorized vessels, such as kayaks and canoes.
Playground installation
Installation of a new playground is underway near the football field parking lot at Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. This area will be under construction for about six weeks. All park patrons are encouraged to use caution near the area.
Tangible personal property tax returns
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser reminds business and rental property owners that the deadline for filing 2021 tangible personal property tax returns is April 1. A return must be filed by April 1 to receive the up to $25,000 tangible exemption. However, if a blue postcard was received, filing the return has been waived unless additional assets obtained since 2008 result in a total value exceeding $25,000. For questions, call 941-743-1476.
Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt
Charlotte County Community Services launched the Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt. This scavenger hunt will utilize Charlotte County parks through April 2. Harpy, the Easter Bunny, has hidden 10 large Easter eggs at various parks throughout Charlotte County. Clues to find these eggs are available at any recreation center or online at www.tinyurl.com/EasterScavengerHunt.
Completed clue sheets can be turned in to any Charlotte County recreation center to be entered in a drawing for prizes by 5 p.m. April 2. One entry per egg found. Find all 10 and be entered in the grand prize drawing. Receive additional entries by participating in our Facebook photo contest. Email a picture of you with one of the Easter eggs to Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov and on April 3 these photos will be uploaded to the Charlotte County Parks & Recreation Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec for a photo contest. The photo with the most likes and shares will win five additional prize entries.
For information, contact Lonne Moore at 941-627-1074 or Lonne.Moore@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The April sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. April 14 and April 28. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. To receive the Zoom specifics for the April sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Ag board seeks volunteers
Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for three voluntary members who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and be composed of individuals broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. Two volunteers must be engaged in commodity production. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire on Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Cultural Center car show fundraiser
A car show will take place at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 17. There will be food, music, drinks, games, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. All cars on display will be judged and trophies will be awarded. Admission is a $5 donation to the Cultural Center for adults, $2 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids younger than 5. Register your vehicle in advance for the show by contacting Emily at 941-625-4175, ext. 215. There is a $10 donation to the Cultural Center to register your car. The first 50 cars to register will receive free lunch. Car owners also can register the day of beginning at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show along with best vehicles from decades representing the 1930s-1980s. For more information or sponsorship, call Stephen Carter at 941-625-4175, ext. 214.
Cornhole tournament
The 2021 Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association Cornhole Tournament will be held April 18 at the Celtic Ray. Registration begins at noon and bags will be in the air at 1 p.m. Bring a business card for check-in and to determine starting brackets. It's a double-elimination tournament with prizes awarded for first, second and third places. There also will be a 50/50 drawing. A portion of the net proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the CDBIA Young Building Professionals.
