Olean Boulevard closure
Olean Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard to Easy Street will be closed until April 5. This closure is required for the Olean Boulevard widening project. The contractor will be installing underground utilities and storm drains. The detour will be Harbor Boulevard, Easy Street to Gibralter Drive. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
Intermittent nightly lane closures will be ongoing at the intersection of Olean and Harbor boulevards during this time. Harbor Boulevard will remain open to through traffic. Warning signs will be in place to direct traffic. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The April sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. April 14 and April 28. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. To receive the Zoom specifics for the April sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Ag board seeks volunteers
Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for three voluntary members who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and be composed of individuals broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. Two volunteers must be engaged in commodity production. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire on Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Cultural Center car show fundraiser
A car show will take place at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 17. There will be food, music, drinks, games, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. All cars on display will be judged and trophies will be awarded. Admission is a $5 donation to the Cultural Center for adults, $2 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids younger than 5. Register your vehicle in advance for the show by contacting Emily at 941-625-4175, ext. 215. There is a $10 donation to the Cultural Center to register your car. The first 50 cars to register will receive free lunch. Car owners also can register the day of beginning at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show along with best vehicles from decades representing the 1930s-1980s. For more information or sponsorship, call Stephen Carter at 941-625-4175, ext. 214.
Cornhole tournament
The 2021 Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association Cornhole Tournament will be held April 18 at the Celtic Ray. Registration begins at noon and bags will be in the air at 1 p.m. Bring a business card for check-in and to determine starting brackets. It's a double-elimination tournament with prizes awarded for first, second and third places. There also will be a 50/50 drawing. A portion of the net proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the CDBIA Young Building Professionals.
Charlotte County Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. Face mask is required. Dress is semi-formal and reservations are requested by April 9. For information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation from March 29-May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
