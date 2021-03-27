Cultural Center car show fundraiser
A car show will take place at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 17. There will be food, music, drinks, games, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. All cars on display will be judged and trophies will be awarded. Admission is a $5 donation to the Cultural Center for adults, $2 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids younger than 5. Register your vehicle in advance for the show by contacting Emily at 941-625-4175, ext. 215. There is a $10 donation to the Cultural Center to register your car. The first 50 cars to register will receive free lunch. Car owners also can register the day of beginning at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show along with best vehicles from decades representing the 1930s-1980s. For more information or sponsorship, call Stephen Carter at 941-625-4175, ext. 214.
Family Fishing Clinic
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for the annual Family Fishing Clinic, set for 9 a.m.-noon April 10 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port. Participants can learn basic fishing skills such as knot-tying, casting, baiting the hook, and safely taking fish off of the hook. No fishing license is required during the event. Children must bring an adult to fish with. Registration is $5 and includes a pole and tackle to take home. Register at http://bit.ly/NPFishing. All participants are asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible. For assistance, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Tangible personal property tax returns
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser reminds business and rental property owners that the deadline for filing 2021 tangible personal property tax returns is April 1. A return must be filed by April 1 to receive the up to $25,000 tangible exemption. However, if a blue postcard was received, filing the return has been waived unless additional assets obtained since 2008 result in a total value exceeding $25,000. For questions, call 941-743-1476.
Coffee with a Cop
A Coffee with a Cop event in scheduled for 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Bring your questions and concerns while getting to know officers in your neighborhood. The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to increase the line of communication between police officers and the citizens they serve. The event is presented by the North Port Police Department and Olde World Restaurant.
Charlotte County Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. Face mask is required. Dress is semi-formal and reservations are requested by April 9. For information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Annual Tree Fair
The Annual Tree Fair sponsored by People for Trees will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24 at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees (4- to 8-feet tall) will be $15 each, including sweetgum, elm, bald cypress, slash pine, longleaf pine, southern red cedar, dahoon holly, pignut hickory, red maple, sycamore and sugarberry. “Tree Talks” will start at 10 a.m. There will be planting and tree climbing demonstrations. Florida Master Gardeners will be in the tree nursery area to answer questions about the native trees for sale and have information about Florida-friendly gardening. There will be music and food trucks. For more information, visit peoplefortrees.com or call Alice White 941-468-2486.
Boat ramp closed
The boat ramp at Riverside Park, 8120 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, will be closed to motorized vessels until further notice. The ramp will remain open for non-motorized vessels, such as kayaks and canoes.
Blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club & Rotonda Golf and Country Club are joining for a blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 12 at The Hills Marina, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The OneBlood bloodmobile will be there. Contact Ellen Lang at grammylang@gmail.com or 917-579-7770 for appointments.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Burnt Store Title & Escrow is holding its first annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 3 at Kiwanis Park, 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. The event is free. There will be prizes raffled with donations going to Valerie's House. There will be rides, games, prizes and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Bring a basket.
