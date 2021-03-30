Tax Collector's Office reopens
The Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Punta Gorda office, 410 Taylor St., will reopen Wednesday. Transactions may continue to be processed online, by mail, or by utilizing the drop box at each of our locations. Online services and additional office location information may be found online at taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Olean Boulevard closure
Olean Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard to Easy Street will be closed until May 14. This closure is required for the Olean Boulevard widening project. The contractor will be installing underground utilities and storm drains. The detour will be Harbor Boulevard, Easy Street to Gibralter Drive. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
Intermittent nightly lane closures will be ongoing at the intersection of Olean and Harbor boulevards during this time. Harbor Boulevard will remain open to through traffic. Warning signs will be in place to direct traffic. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Burnt Store Title & Escrow is holding its first annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 3 at Kiwanis Park, 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. The event is free. There will be prizes raffled with donations going to Valerie's House. There will be rides, games, prizes and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Bring a basket.
Charlotte Chorale concert
Take a walk down memory lane with The Charlotte Chorale's concert "The Rhythm of Life" at 4 p.m. April 24 at First Baptist Church Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St. The Chorale will present songs from various composers highlighting memorable events ranging from our childhood to our sunset years. Join us in sharing the journey of life through song.
A professional-level chorus of local singers dedicated to the enrichment of music of all genres, The Charlotte Chorale is under the outstanding direction of Dr. William Dederer. This will be the final concert for the 2020-21 season. Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Adults $25, students $10, payment by credit card is available. The audience will be limited to meet social distancing guidelines. Tickets and advanced registration are required.
For more information, please visit charlottechorale.com or e mail thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Hibiscus Festival
The 16th Annual Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held from April 30-May 2 in Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade. The festival is open 6 p.m.-10 p.m. April 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 2. There will be vendors with crafts, plants and food, as well as live music. For more info, go to thehibiscusfestival.com.
FWC wants your input
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will be holding three virtual workshops to gather public input about the short-term management of snook, redfish and spotted seatrout in Southwest Florida.
Beginning in August 2018, the FWC made a series of temporary, precautionary regulation changes to help conserve snook, redfish and spotted seatrout following a prolonged red tide that occurred in late 2017 through early 2019. These popular inshore species were made catch-and-release only in all local waters through May 31, 2021.
FWC staff want to know how these fisheries are doing and your ideas for how to manage these species after the catch-and-release measure expires. These workshops begin at 6 p.m., and each webinar will be tailored to a specific area:
• Charlotte Harbor area and south: April 5.
• Sarasota Bay area: April 6.
• Tampa Bay area and north: April 8.
To participate in these workshops, connect here at the time and date specified: FWC.adobeconnect.com/redtide.
If you can’t attend one of the virtual workshops, a virtual workshop will be posted online in the near future on the workshop page.
Volunteers needed for seagrass monitoring
The Charlotte County Extension Service is seeking volunteers to participate in the Eyes on Seagrass monitoring program to document the health and status of seagrass in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay. Volunteers are being recruited to conduct seagrass monitoring in April and July. Volunteers will need to assemble a team of three to four individuals and provide their own boat (or kayak/canoe/paddleboard) transportation to their assigned monitoring site. Volunteers will also need to provide their own water shoes, mask, snorkel and fins. Gloves and a weight belt may also be used. The county will provide monitoring gear, a dive flag, and a cooler for samples.
Teams will survey during a two-week window from April 17 to April 30. Volunteers will sample the same sites again during a two-week window between July 10 and July 23. After the July survey, volunteers will return the sampling gear to extension office. Gear will be distributed during 30- to 90-minute training sessions (depending on team members’ experience) scheduled at the following times, dates and locations:
• April 8: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park outdoor pavilions, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
• April 14: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park outdoor pavilions, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• April 15: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park outdoor pavilions, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
For more information or to preregister your team, email Florida Sea Grant Agent Betty Staugler at staugler@ufl.edu or Program Assistant Forest Hecker fhecker@ufl.edu.
Computer group
Charlotte County Computer Group has been providing monthly meetings to membership via Zoom during 2020 but the first face-to-face meetings have resumed at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m. and general meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and Chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge. The next meeting will be April 6 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, guest speaker will be Gary Butler, executive director of the Military Museum. Previous meetings can be viewed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpkwhi8Sdl-FQSdjnY7Og
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. Families and eligible college students interested in more information should contact school counselor; veterans should contact Grover Mudd at the club.
More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained at http://cccgc.info or by calling 941-585-0356.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The April sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. April 14 and April 28. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. To receive the Zoom specifics for the April sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Cultural Center car show fundraiser
A car show will take place at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 17. There will be food, music, drinks, games, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. All cars on display will be judged and trophies will be awarded. Admission is a $5 donation to the Cultural Center for adults, $2 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids younger than 5. Register your vehicle in advance for the show by contacting Emily at 941-625-4175, ext. 215. There is a $10 donation to the Cultural Center to register your car. The first 50 cars to register will receive free lunch. Car owners also can register the day of beginning at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show along with best vehicles from decades representing the 1930s-1980s. For more information or sponsorship, call Stephen Carter at 941-625-4175, ext. 214.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.